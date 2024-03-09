 The home away from home : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

The home away from home

The home away from home

Photo for representation. File photo



Col Ramesh Davesar (Retd)

IN August 1969, my battalion reached Srinagar en route to Kupwara. We checked in at the Transit Camp Officers’ Mess (TCOM), where we were welcomed by a gentle civilian employee dressed in a Kashmiri Pandit’s attire. He was Abdul, the receptionist-cum-bar head. In the meantime, a few more transients arrived. Surprisingly, Abdul knew most of them by their names and units. Donning a different hat later in the evening, Abdul was manning the bar, extending bespoke service to officers. While my seniors were reviving old contacts with other transients, we, too, ended up meeting a few fellow-generation officers.

The unit was deployed along the erstwhile ‘Ceasefire Line’. By virtue of the vast spread, the interaction with other units was virtually non-existent. It was only while proceeding on or returning from leave/courses or some official duty that we could visit Srinagar. But whenever an opportunity arose, it was fun to be at the TCOM — a rendezvous to meet our friends. The inherent freedom sans regimental restrictions provided a much-needed break and became our home away from home — or simply ‘home away’. Abdul would assist us with details of known transients and also shared fauji gupshup. Normally, the stay here used to be overnight. However, the perennial closures of the highway due to landslides, with concomitant transport restrictions during dry days, often fulfilled our desire for an extended stay. There was a set routine. The confreres in respective cabals spent the evenings in the bar or ventured out either to Broadway — the movie hall next door — or to Lal Chowk for a repast.

With the war clouds looming large in 1971, the Army courses were either curtailed or cancelled. Along with the cancellation of leave, there was an unprecedented influx at the TCOM. The staff led by Abdul ensured that all transients were provided with essential needs.

In 1973, we were set to move to a peace station. While enjoying the parting hospitality at our ‘home away’, our deepest admiration was reserved for Abdul for his dedication and care.

In 1991, the battalion under my command again moved to the Kashmir valley. It was fun to be back at ‘home away’, only to learn that Abdul had since retired and been replaced by Shukla ji.

Sensing my apprehension, an old staff member assured me: ‘Sahib, sab pehle jaisa hai. Shukla ji mein Abdul ki rooh hai.’ It did not take us long to find that Shukla ji was emulating his predecessor. During the 1990s, militancy led to the imposition of stringent restrictions on troops. We had no option but to remain within the confines of the TCOM. Shukla ji and the staff provided care and comfort.

It was the likes of Abdul and Shukla ji who, by dint of their sheer altruistic contribution, made the TCOM a ‘home away’. I learnt later that Abdul had passed away after retirement, while Shukla ji had died in harness.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hindus #Kashmir #Kashmiri Pandits #Kupwara #Srinagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hyderabad woman found murdered in Australia; ‘accused’ husband flies to India with son and hands him over to his in-laws

2
India

First of 180 Tejas Mark 1A aircraft set to be delivered by March-end

3
India

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI

4
India

10 additional judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court made permanent

5
India

Two Election Commissioners likely to be appointed by March 15: Sources

6
Punjab

Punjab & Haryana High Court gets 10 more regular judges

7
Trending

John Cena walks naked into Oscars to present award for best costume design; stuns fans

8
Punjab

For Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, BJP zeroes in on four candidates

9
Punjab

Rail roko: Farmers squat on rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana; services hit

10
India

India inks $100 bn free trade pact with 4 European nations

Don't Miss

View All
Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner
India

Hero to homeless, twist of fate stuns rat-hole miner Wakeel Hasan

World record for largest parantha made in holy city
Amritsar

Guinness World Record for largest parantha made in holy city Amritsar

Top News

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for 114 NH projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...

Supreme Court to hear SBI's plea in electoral bonds case today

Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI

A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...

Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today

Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today

Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019

Congress leader Jaya Thakur moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new election commissioners

Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...


Cities

View All

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Several trains cancelled, delayed as farmers protest on rail tracks

Amritsar: Vallah vegetable, fruit market grapples with unhygienic conditions

53-member Punjabi writers’ delegation returns from Lahore

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO lays stone of Rs 78 crore projects in three constituencies

AAP lacks face for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

Manpreet Singh Badal suffers heart attack

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

First international film festival in Chandigarh from March 27-31 to open with 'The Taste of Things'

Chandigarh MC's F&CC members elected unanimously after BJP's councillor Jasmanpreet Singh drops out

Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh

Speeding luxury car rams into shop in Mohali, tea vendor dies

Scripting success: 138 healthy babies born to HIV +ve mothers

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to tender apology in defamation case

Delhi High Court denies anticipatory bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money-laundering case

Delhi borewell death: Police register case against unidentified person

Man dies after falling into borewell

Give relief to his family, those of others: BJP

Rail roko agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Farmers' agitation: Rail traffic hit, passengers a harried lot

Jalandhar: Immigration firms continue to violate norms, admn oblivious

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku writes to Railway Minister

Olympian Gurjit Kaur to captain Punjab women’s hockey team

Open house: What steps should be taken to check Illegal parking along roads in the city?

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

9 trains cancelled, passengers face trouble as farmers block rail traffic in Ludhiana

BKU (Lakhowal) to attend mahapanchayat in Delhi on March 14

Open House: What needs to be done to encourage more participation by women in agriculture endeavours?

Ludhiana police dispose of 3,782 complaints at ‘Rahat Camps’

Three land in police net for murder bid at private hospital in Ludhiana

Another protesting farmer dies in Patiala; 7 such deaths reported in 26 days

Another protesting farmer dies at Patiala hospital; 7th such death in almost a month

Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann in Patiala today; ticket hopefuls intensify activities

Central jail Patiala hosts prison Olympics zonal matches

Farmers stop train for 5 hours at Sirhind

Drug cartel: 9 more in police net, 22 kg opium seized