The irresistible power of music

RK Saboo

RECENTLY, I attended a cultural fest organised by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. I closed my eyes while enjoying the soothing music, though I did not understand the raga. The chief guest, Prof Neera Grover, being very knowledgeable in music, told me about the raga.

My thoughts went back to my childhood, when my parents had engaged a music teacher for me. He tried very hard to teach me music, but did not succeed.

Later, I developed an interest in music and became the social and cultural society secretary of my college. I organised a musical fest in the college auditorium. Maestro Jalaluddin Khan was invited to play the sarod. When he was playing, a string of the instrument snapped. He immediately picked up a sitar and started playing it. The audience was impressed with his expertise.

Music came into our family with my wife Usha, who hails from Gwalior, famous for being legendary singer Tansen’s city. She has good knowledge of Indian classical music, having learnt it from Hafiz Ali Khan of the Bangash gharana, credited with the origin of the sarod. She remembers fondly that Amjad Ali Khan, then a boy, often came with his father (Hafiz Ali Khan) to their home and called her didi. Her elder brother, who was interested in music and poetry, often organised small music evenings and kavi goshtis at their home. Incidentally, Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to participate in these goshtis and recite his beautiful poems. It seems music runs in the blood. From Usha, music came to both our sons and from our daughter-in-law to our granddaughter, who sings very well. Music has taken centre stage in my life. My day starts with bhajans and shabads.

In India, there is special music for different seasons, such as Megh Malhar, Kajri and Hori. Our deities are depicted with musical instruments — Krishna with the flute, Saraswati with the veena. Whether it is a temple, gurdwara or church, music is always predominant. Our village folks and tribals sing and dance in the evenings after the day’s toil.

Various countries of the world have their national anthems and patriotic songs set to musical tunes. Singers like Lata Mangeshkar had the power to bridge the differences between India and Pakistan.

There is a famous anecdote about Emperor Akbar and his favourite court singer Tansen. Legend has it that when Tansen sang, lamps would begin to glow and it would start raining. Once Akbar wanted to meet Tansen’s guru, Swami Haridas. When they reached near his hut, soulful music emanating from it captivated the emperor. He told Tansen that his guru sang even better than him. Tansen said: ‘Yes, Jahanpanah. I sing for the emperor of this land, while my guru sings for the Lord of the universe.’