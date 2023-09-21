 The journey of an institution : The Tribune India

The journey of an institution

The journey of an institution

Photo for representation. File photo



RK Saboo

THE Chandigarh Kendra of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan was established in 1979 on the initiative of then Punjab Governor Jaisukhlal Hathi. I happened to connect with him and he asked me to establish the kendra. I suggested the name of Justice Tek Chand as the Chairman and he accepted it. Later, I became the Chairman. After KJ Khosla passed away, PR Aggarwal became Honorary Secretary, and after his retirement, Madhukar Malhotra. There were many Principals, but an important one was Minakshi Mohindru, who retired in 2008 after serving for 15 years.

Bhavan Chandigarh got land in Sector 27 and started off in 1983. In view of its popularity, it was decided to have a campus in Sector 33 for juniors. I wanted our school to compete with the convent schools that were regarded as the best in the field of education. My granddaughter moved from her convent school to Bhavan Vidyalaya in Class IX; she did very well and got admission in St Stephen’s College.

Bhavan Chandigarh has been a family of teachers, students and administrative leaders. In 2016, on the annual day, exemplary student Darshan Kadian said, ‘I came to Bhavan Vidyalaya at the age of three, and 17 years on, I am touched by its culture.’ Now, he is doing a master’s degree from Harvard Law School. In fact, all of us have been touched by the culture of our family.

The school has consistently pursued its goal of becoming a centre of excellence in the realm of academics and that is evident from the CBSE exam results of Class XII and X year after year. Bhavan’s name is all over the national academic canvas.

Bhavan Chandigarh has been in the forefront of multifarious activities. The coveted ‘Model United Nations’ witnessed huge participation, with over 400 student delegates coming from abroad. Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, organised a week-long Contemporary Art Festival on the Sector 27 campus last year.

The school is extremely conscious of its social responsibility. It started a ‘special wing’ for intellectually challenged children in 1987 and launched the Udaan project to give after-school tuition to underprivileged children in 2014. It is also involved in the Saketri Project for children’s education, empowering them and improving their health.

Bhavan has conducted several cyclothons: Amritsar, 2018, in the run-up to the centenary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre; Dandi (Gujarat), 2019, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi; Shimla, 2021, as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav; Longewala (Rajasthan), 2022, to pay tributes to our war heroes; and Kathmandu in June this year to promote international peace.

With financial support from the headquarters, the Chandigarh Kendra managed to complete the construction of a campus in New Chandigarh. It was inaugurated by its mentor, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, on April 15. The new school has received an overwhelming response.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

2
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

3
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

4
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

5
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

6
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

7
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

8
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

9
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

10
Diaspora

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel


Cities

View All

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

ASI arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe