 The joy of small things : The Tribune India

The joy of small things

The joy of small things

Photo: bharatrakshak.com



Air Vice Marshal Manmohan Bahadur (Retd)

AH, the titbits of life that were shrugged off when young! But as one mellows with age, and no boss to humour except your better half, those memories waft in.

It was an afternoon back in August 1978 at the Army helipad on the Indus riverbank at Kiari, 30 minutes flying from Leh. I was getting my Chetak helicopter refuelled. Push the hollow dip stick in the barrel to pipette out the fuel, drain it in a glass, put water detection capsules — and if they remained white (and not turn pink), start putting fuel in the helicopter. And as we were having chai and hot pakoras in the aircrew tent, came the dull hum of an approaching aircraft. The jawan serving us rushed out, and I followed out of curiosity. It was quite a sight — jawans on both sides of the river craning their necks in the sky. And as the An-12 flying to Leh came into view, a tiny speck above the towering hills, the jawan said with a wide unforgettable grin, ‘Sahab, An (as the An-12 was known) aa gaya — aaj mail aaegi’. By evening, a truck carrying the most precious of cargoes — letters — would reach Kiari. The sight of the An-12 and the hum of its engines brought joy that only a jawan posted in a field area could experience.

A field commander has myriad issues to address — discipline, operational training, living areas, timely rations… the list is endless; but some things are different. Being the commander of the first IAF United Nations mission in Sudan in 2005, besides the usual tasks whose completion indicated that all was fine, there was one occurrence that stressed me. Dealing with functional toilets in our desolate location was a pressing concern. Our toilets emptied into ground pits and since the black soil had low porosity, they filled up quickly. The UN administration would send the toilet cleaning truck, called ‘honey sucker’, just once a week. The sight of the honey-sucker driving into the camp got me a smile that my wife would envy!

And talking of my wife, well, when we got engaged in mid-1979, hearing your fiancé’s voice was pure ecstasy. But there was a problem. One had to go to the Jammu head post office, book the call and wait with others in queue. And wait, and wait. The chances of the call maturing were minuscule. But those three occasions, when the booking clerk yelled ‘Rae Bareli call’, brought a joy that only those who were engaged to be married in those pre-cellphone days know!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

High Court quashes Punjab govt notification on fixed monthly emoluments during probation

2
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

3
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

4
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

5
Diaspora

Hate crimes against Sikhs on the rise in US; second most targeted religious group after Jews

6
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

7
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research