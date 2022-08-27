The man with a golden voice

RK Saboo

WE meet so many people in life, but some leave an indelible mark on us. My friend Mukesh, the famous playback singer, was like that. He was an ace singer, ever smiling, handsome and a gentleman. I had met him through a friend, but soon we became good friends. While on holidays in Mussoorie, we spent a lot of time together, and our friendship grew stronger. He came to Chandigarh at my request for a free concert to raise funds for the new blood bank at the PGI. He sang solo in his melodious voice for one and a half hours, playing the harmonium himself and a tabla to accompany.

Mukesh was born in 1923 into a middle-class family in Delhi. He was first noticed by a distant relative, actor Motilal, when he sang at his sister’s wedding. Impressed, Motilal brought Mukesh to Mumbai and he started as a singer with Pehli Nazar in 1945, followed by Andaz, which was a big hit. He rose to be one of the most sought-after playback singers.

His career was launched in association with Raj Kapoor, which continued throughout their lives. In 1972, Mera Naam Joker was produced and Mukesh sang for Raj Kapoor. Mukesh invited me to go to Jaipur for the film’s premiere. During that event, having met many film personalities, I was getting closer to them. Mukesh advised me to keep a distance from the film fraternity as that would not be good for me in the long run. I slowly withdrew myself and will always thank him for his sane advice.

When I was nominated Rotary District Governor for 1976-77, Mukesh was elated and said he would come to Chandigarh and would do several free concerts to collect funds for my service projects. But sadly, it was not destined to be. On August 28, while on one of my club visits to Abohar, I was invited for breakfast by a friend there.

As soon as I entered his home, I heard Mukesh’s song being relayed from Radio Ceylon. I commented, ‘Oh, that is Mukesh, my friend, singing.’ There was a strange silence in the room. My friend said, ‘Sorry Raja, Mukesh is no more. He passed away in Detroit yesterday.’ It was like a bombshell. I rushed to Mumbai to attend his last rites. At the cremation ground, I met Raj Kapoor, who was crying bitterly. ‘Mukesh kya gaya meri to awaaz hi chali gayi.’

Mukesh was called the ‘man with a golden voice’. In the music industry, he was counted as a legend. Maestro Salil Choudhury, remembering Mukesh, said, ‘Each word from his lips was a pearl. No one could sing the way he did. His vocal timbre was out of this world.’

As the date comes closer, I remember fondly my friend and his songs that resonate in my ears.