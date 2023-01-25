 The ‘missing’ attendance register : The Tribune India

The ‘missing’ attendance register

The ‘missing’ attendance register

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Sanjeev Gandhi

AS a college teacher, I have always been reluctant to take the roll call in every period. The class strength is large in government colleges and it takes several minutes to complete this exercise. But I always try to keep the students’ attendance register up to date as an incident taught me an important lesson.

When I joined this profession, one of my senior colleagues advised me that paperwork must be completed in any government job, otherwise one might get into trouble. But some of my colleagues were casual about maintaining the attendance records. The presence or absence of students was generally marked in staff rooms. One of my seniors’ register usually remained blank. One day, the college principal asked all teachers to update the attendance registers and submit them in the office the next day, which was the last day of the session. That afternoon, everyone was busy in the staff room marking ‘P’ and ‘A’ in the columns. The senior, who had not bothered about the register, did not seem perturbed. He went to the principal and told him that his register was complete but it had gone ‘missing’. According to him, he had left it in the staff room the previous afternoon but could not find it now. What could the principal do except order the peon to help the teacher in searching for the register! The peon tried to find it, but in vain. And it was presumed that the register was lost.

A few days after the incident, a staff meeting was convened. Though the matter was not on the agenda, the principal started talking about attendance registers. He said some teachers were very careless and made excuses to evade their responsibility. When a teacher sought an elaboration, he looked at my senior and asked if he maintained a record of students’ attendance. The teacher answered in the affirmative. At this, the principal opened a drawer and pulled out a soggy register. Its pages were blank.

The truth came out. A villager had spotted something clinging to his buffalo’s back when it came out of the village pond. It turned out to a college register, which someone had tried to dispose of by throwing it into the pond. Performing his civic duty, the villager had visited the college and handed it over to the office. When it was checked, the clerk found that the register was that of my senior and the matter was brought to the principal’s notice.

The revelation was met with peals of laughter at the meeting. The teacher in question was embarrassed. I realised that one can’t escape one’s duties and responsibilities and it’s better to carry them out in time to avoid cutting a sorry figure.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian student who had gone to US only 10 days ago shot dead in Chicago, another injured

2
Nation

Earthquake with 5.8-magnitude hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

3
Nation

AK Antony's son questions support for BBC documentary on Gujarat riots, says it sets a dangerous precedent

4
Nation

Digvijaya's remarks on surgical strikes ridiculous, armed forces do not need to give proof: Rahul Gandhi

5
Punjab

Traffic police ASI killed after mini truck hits and drags him in Punjab’s Kapurthala

6
Business

Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in 50 more cities; several Haryana cities to benefit

7
Nation

MCD House adjourned without electing mayor, deputy mayor

8
Nation

‘Tactfully refuse’: Air India modifies in-flight alcohol service policy

9
Chandigarh

Search operation conducted at Chandigarh District Courts over bomb threat; Army squad to check suspected item

10
Trending

Man throws Rs 10 currency notes from flyover in Bengaluru, causes flutter

Don't Miss

View All
For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

Top News

Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Supreme Court grants interim bail to Ashish Mishra for 8 weeks in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

A Bench led by Justice Surya Kant -- which had on January 19...

A K Antony's son resigns from all Cong posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary

Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives

AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns following with Bhagwant Mann govt over sacrilege cases probe

Punjab AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap resigns from sacrilege probe panel following differences with Bhagwant Mann govt over probe

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed

Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...

No screening of BBC docu at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone pelting, stage protest

No screening of BBC documentary at JNU as power, internet cut; students allege stone-pelting, stage protest


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Rishi appointed administrator

Amritsar MC House dissolved, Sandeep Rishi appointed administrator

Gurjeet Singh Aujla protests outside regional passport office in Amritsar

Traffic police need encroachment-free roads, personnel to regulate flow of traffic

Illegal parking irks commuters in Amritsar

12-year-old Amritsar boy to receive bravery award

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Will make Punjab drug-free: Gajendra Shekhawat

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Bomb scare triggers 5-hour search at District Courts in Chandigarh

Many take it for Republic Day mock drill

Multiple entries pose risk to security at District Courts in Chandigarh

Note sends Panchkula cops into a tizzy

Le Corbusier associate Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi, who built IIM-Bangalore, no more

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

MCD mayoral poll put off, again

L-G directs DDA to reconstruct 'unsafe' houses

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

Woman stabbed to death at home in daylight robbery

ASI dragged by mini truck at naka, dies

Did better as councillor than as mayor: Raja

Ash problem unresolved, residents gherao power plant in Nawanshahr

3 held with drugs, pistol, cartridges

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ludhiana MC takes nearly 4 years to cancel smart vending zone project pact

Ensure dismantling of old layers before recarpeting: Ludhiana Traders

Fire breaks out in cotton shop in Ludhiana

Five peddlers held with heroin, ganja in Ludhiana

17-year-old boy dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Patiala MC issues challans for violating trade licence rules, sale of plastic

Centre's new directives on coal to increase power cost by 20% in Punjab

Patiala district receives 2.2-mm rainfall

Patiala district administration holds Republic Day rehearsal

Blood donation camp held at Bikram college in Patiala