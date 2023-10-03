 The myriad hues of Hindi : The Tribune India

The myriad hues of Hindi

The myriad hues of Hindi

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Usha Bande

THE taxi glided slowly and came to a halt at Nongpoh. ‘Chai, didi,’ the driver announced. My eyes half-closed, I had immersed myself in timeless Hindi hits, such as the songs by the Mangeshkar sisters, Rafi, Talat, Kishore da and Noor Jehan; Hari Om Sharan’s bhajans in his booming voice; Alok Ganguly’s ‘Shiv Bhola Bhandari’; and Mira’s soul-stirring melodies, sung by Anuradha Paudwal. Nongpoh is midway between Guwahati and Shillong; it is a vibrant stop to refresh oneself for the uphill drive. I stepped out, silently thanking the driver for those Hindi songs our generation grew up with. Initially, I had an apprehension that I would have to tolerate songs of his choice, but he surprised me. I asked him about his tryst with Hindi. ‘Mujhe Hindi bahut pyari lagti hai,’ he said in immaculate Hindi tinged with his soft Assamese accent and intonation and then talked about his Army stint. I felt guilty for having judged him so hurriedly and harshly.

Another encounter with a Hindi buff happened long back when I was travelling by a city bus from Secunderabad to Osmania University. A woman sitting next to me started a conversation, which I understood only partially. Amid the din inside — the conductor’s shrill whistles and the rattling of the ramshackle bus — I could barely make sense of her words. Embarrassed at my inability to respond to her queries, I ventured, ‘Telugu nahi, Akka.’ The woman was not ruffled. She laughed heartily; thumping my shoulder with a heavy hand, she uttered good-humouredly, ‘Indi bolta, Amma.’ Surprised, I looked at her sheepishly. ‘Dakkani Indi bolta’ (Hindi from the Deccan),’ she added. She got down at the next stop, cheery as ever, while I sat brooding over my silliness. Dakhani Hindi and Dakhani Urdu are widely spoken in Hyderabad since Nizam-ul-Mulk’s days, but these are too heavily accented for a novice.

Hindi has flexibility, and like English, it can be moulded as per the speaker’s diction. A friend from Madhya Pradesh observed, ‘You speak good Hindi, but it is Punjabi Hindi.’ She meant that my intonation had a touch of Punjabi.

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, people understand and speak Hindi, howsoever flawed, except when the issue is politicised and people convince themselves that they can do without Hindi. Mixed with local or English words, Hindi can generate much fun too. Here is a parting shot: once, an octogenarian woman, talking about her hardships, cribbed, ‘Meri to luck hi kharab hai (my kismet is bad).’ A mischievous octogenarian male sitting next to her quipped, ‘Oh no, you still have a shapely lakk’ (in Punjabi, lakk is the word for the waist). One can imagine the resultant glee.

Who says languages are dry and sombre?

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian billionaire, son among 6 killed in plane crash in Zimbabwe

2
Diaspora

UK nurses tied Sikh patient's beard with gloves, left him in his own urine: Report

3
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi pays obeisance at Amritsar's Golden Temple, offers sewa

4
Punjab

Migrant couple poisons 3 minor daughters to death in Jalandhar, blames poverty

5
Delhi

NIA’s most wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, two associates arrested; all three engineers

6
Sports

Virat Kohli to join Indian team soon after flying to Mumbai due to personal emergency: Report

7
Himachal

Manali-Leh road blocked after fresh snowfall

8
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan groups stage protest at India House in London

9
World

'Shameful'; Justin Trudeau trying to crush free speech in Canada, says Elon Musk

10
India

Bihar’s caste survey out; OBCs, EBCs nearly two-thirds of population

Don't Miss

View All
Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

Top News

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Bihar first state to come out with caste survey; OBCs, EBCs account for 63% of its population

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Realpolitik behind Congress caste census, OBC push

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Manipur district shuts down over arrests by CBI

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Opposition dividing people along caste lines: Modi on Bihar data

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab

Fight against drugs, not any party: Kejri in Punjab


Cities

View All

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Furniture factory gutted at Industrial Area, Phase II, Chandigarh

Hybrid vehicles surpass registration of electric vehicles in August, September in Chandigarh

Chandigarh confiscates 4,513 bottles of liquor

Chandigarh: A record — 1.25 lakh sanitary packs distributed in 24 hours

Dengue: Chandigarh Health Department calls for proactive steps

Punjab Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Chief Ministers pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri in Patiala

Businessmen protest before Arvind Kejriwal's visit in Patiala

Traffic goes haywire during VIP visit in Patiala

Cleanliness drives held across Patiala

Annual parliamentary debate competition held at RGNUL