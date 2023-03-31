The Peace Monument at Sukhna

RK Saboo

On February 23, we celebrated the 118th birth anniversary of Rotary at the beautiful ‘Peace Monument’ at the Sukhna Lake, built in 2003 by the Rotary Club of Chandigarh. Early in the morning, we Rotarians and schoolchildren started off with a peace march, joined by many morning walkers. Later, blue and white balloons were released to spread the message of peace, culminating in a meeting where the UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, gave a meaningful message of peace.

The monument’s plaque reads: ‘Let’s Strive For: Community Harmony; Cultural Diversity; Rejection of Violence; Resolution of Conflict, Reconciliation of Differences; Freedom of Expression.’

I recalled how the monument came into being in 2003. I asked the then Adviser to the Administrator, Virendra Singh, about the monument. He thought it was an innovative idea and accepted the idea as a gift to the city on its 50th anniversary. We got approval from Finance Secretary Karan Avtar Singh and Chief Architect Renu Saigal. In July 2003, the committee appointed by the Adviser decided that the monument should be on the lake premises. It was to be designed under the guidance and approval of the Chief Architect. Local architects offered their ideas, but finally, the design by Rotarians Sandeep and Suchita Luthra was accepted. The cost of the project was

Rs 5 lakh. The SBI agreed to sponsor it.

In December 2003, Rotary International President Jonathan B Majiyagbe formally unveiled the monument and handed it over to Justice OP Verma, the Punjab Governor and UT Administrator. Thereafter, Rotary International declared Chandigarh ‘Rotary Peace City’.

The first Rotary Peace City or Town Project started on November 13, 1990, when the Rotary Club of Wagga Wagga Kooringal in Australia developed the concept to dedicate Wagga Wagga as Rotary Peace City and erect a Peace Monument in the city. The project was launched in October 1991, inspired by the Rotary theme ‘Look Beyond Yourself’. Now there are more than 20 Peace Cities around the world.

In 1991, I became the Rotary International President and wanted to do something unique. After deliberations to commemorate the 50th death anniversary of Rotary founder Paul Harris, seven Rotary Peace Centres were established across the world. Peace is not mere absence of war. It also implies the absence of hunger, diseases and want. Peace prevails where there is goodwill between peoples and nations.

I am at the lake for my walk — the sun is rising and the monument looks resplendent. I am enveloped in deep peace as I say my prayers.