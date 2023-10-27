 The power of camaraderie : The Tribune India

The power of camaraderie

The power of camaraderie


Col HP Singh (Retd)

MY regiment’s officers assembled recently at Alwar (Rajasthan). It was neither a raising/battle honour day nor any jubilee celebration. It was an occasion to celebrate the assumption of command of a brigade by one of our officers on his promotion. Having commanded the same regiment, my heart swelled with pride on seeing the camaraderie. The ethos inculcated in us by our predecessors had been well preserved and passed on to the younger generations.

The reunion rekindled memories of confronting the enemy along the Line of Control, combating insurgents in the North-East and battling for survival in the Arctic conditions of the Siachen glacier. We remembered our valiant hero, my senior subaltern, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra for making the supreme sacrifice. We relived those anxious moments where decisions had to be taken without orders from the ‘top’. These decisions could have cost us our careers or, worse, our lives.

The idiosyncrasies of our bosses were retold, generating laughter and tears of mirth. That we could fulfil the demands of their quixotic quests was an achievement worth bragging about. My temperament and ‘irrational’ tongue-lashing while in command were laid bare. The rancour and bitterness of the past had made way for amusing reminiscences.

The solemnity befitting the occasion was, nevertheless, maintained. The ‘Commander Sahib’ was blessed by all of us, including our ladies, in his new office. He was gifted a Visconti fountain pen before he signed his first brigade order. While he gave everybody the credit for his success, we were elated that he had done the regiment proud. The photograph that captured us placing our hands over the chair he occupied has found a befitting place in the regiment history book.

Two years ago, we had a similar get-together at Palampur (Himachal Pradesh), wherein one of our former commanding officers, proceeding on premature retirement, was given a grand farewell. On both occasions, it was just a phone call by one of us that prompted all others to leave everything else behind and head for the event, travelling across the length and breadth of the country.

‘No distance of place or lapse of time can lessen the friendship of those who are thoroughly persuaded of each other’s worth,’ said poet Robert Southey. Maybe comrades-in-arms gather because they long to be with those people who were once at their fierce best, suffering and sacrificing together. These small gestures soldiers indulge in may appear trivial, but they leave a lasting impact.

There is a long wait for the platinum jubilee of our regiment. Till then, these promotions and retirements will be a valid excuse for catching up. What joy is greater than talking of old times with equally old buddies?

#Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Qatar awards death penalty to 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

2
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu admitted to AIIMS-Delhi

3
Punjab

The Tribune IMPACT: Paddy from other states found during raids in Punjab grain markets, four mills sealed

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Contrasting tales of two fighters

5
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

6
Punjab

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

7
India

Maldives incoming president says talks started with India on troop removal: Bloomberg News

8
India

Convinced Hamas attack due to India-Middle East corridor: Joe Biden

9
India

Explainer: The geopolitical angle behind Qatar sentencing 8 retired Indian Navy men for alleged espionage

10
Chandigarh

Vagabonds staying put in parks trouble Chandigarh residents

Don't Miss

View All
Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

At 346 AQI, Delhi has ‘most toxic’ air in world
Delhi

At 346 AQI, Delhi has 'most toxic' air in world

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity
Himachal

In a first, Canada's Parliament Hill hosts Kullu Dussehra festivity

Elderly Sikh man dies after being repeatedly punched in US: Report
Diaspora

Sikh man dies of injuries after being assaulted after minor car accident in New York

From college ground to WC venue, D’sala stadium has come a long way
Himachal

From college ground to World Cup venue, Dharamsala stadium has come a long way

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages
Jalandhar

Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria

Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023

Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron’s board approves sale

Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale

The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...

ICC World Cup: Pakistan make 270 all out against South Africa

South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win

This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Police freeze drug smugglers’ properties worth ~6.92 crore

Amritsar Police freeze drug smugglers' properties worth Rs 6.92 crore

Nearly 60% paddy harvested, 5.59 lakh MT reached markets

Ward watch: Residents decry irregular lifting of garbage, choked sewers, unmetalled roads & streets

Sacrilege in Tarn Taran: Torn pages of 'gutka' sahib found

Police initiative for drug-free society gets support from Punjabi film star cast

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit finds 2 Mohali projects violating environmental laws

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit gives nod to 60 more buses for long routes

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

GIS-based manual sweeping in 13 villages, Mani Majra to begin from November 27

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Delhi LG approves proposal to terminate services of civil defence volunteers, AAP government says will move Supreme Court

Court extends judicial custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi excise case till November 10

Fond Remembrance: Madal Lal, Kirti Azad, Sharmila Tagore attend Bishen Singh Bedi's prayer meeting

Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Delhi's air quality poor for fifth day in row, to worsen in days ahead

Mc elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

MC elections: File claims, objections by Oct 31

Are municipal corporation polls in Phagwara under a cloud?

Over 60 LMT paddy procured, says minister

Promised job in Italy, Punjab, Haryana youths return home after months in Libyan jail

100 apply for Congress tickets

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

10 test +ve for dengue, 663 so far

Stock, machinery gutted in fire at hosiery factory

PAU students demand unemployment allowance for jobless agri graduates

Ward watch: Traffic congestion, potholes add to residents’ woes

Ward watch: Snarl-ups, inflated parking fee among major issues in ward

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

Roads dug up for canal water project, commuters harried

589 farm fires seen in day in Punjab, PPCB claims 50% decline

Punjab opposes Centre’s directive on blending of imported coal

Pbi varsity adopts new policy on pension, salary disbursal

NCC cadets celebrate Khadi Mahotsav