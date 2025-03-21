DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The Middle / The real tribute to martyrs

The real tribute to martyrs

ON board my return flight from London to New Delhi, three youngsters were seated a couple of rows ahead of me. They were speaking Punjabi and their T-shirts bore the signature image of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. No sooner was the...
article_Author
Sanjeev Trikha
Updated At : 05:39 AM Mar 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

ON board my return flight from London to New Delhi, three youngsters were seated a couple of rows ahead of me. They were speaking Punjabi and their T-shirts bore the signature image of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. No sooner was the plane airborne that they started ordering drinks and making a scene. Their raucousness troubled other passengers, who commented bitterly on the decadence of today’s youth. I got restless and waited for a chance to speak to them.

I spotted one of them walking down the aisle. As he neared me, I beckoned to him. He leaned forward to listen to me. Pointing at the martyr’s picture, I said, “I guess he is your role model.” He promptly nodded. Affectionately but candidly, I asked him, “Then why are you not trying to emulate him or imbibe his great values? Perhaps it’s fashionable for your generation to flaunt that you hero-worship him. The dire need is to nurture him in your heart and ingrain him into your soul. You don’t deserve to be the legend’s follower in your drunken state.”

“OK, sir,” was his reply as he headed sheepishly towards the washroom.

Advertisement

When he returned to his seat, his friends seemed to enquire in whispers about his conversation with me. After a few minutes, they pulled out a bag from the overhead storage compartment and went towards the washroom. Later, I was pleasantly surprised to see that they had changed their T-shirts. They greeted me with a humble smile filled with repentance and self-knowledge. I smiled back at them.

At the New Delhi international airport, as I waited for my luggage on the conveyor belt, the trio approached me and felt sorry for their behaviour on the plane. Appreciating their gesture, I emphasised the importance of the sacrifices made by the martyrs and expressed concern over the errant ways of today’s generation, which paid superficial respect to the legends. I urged them to ponder over this matter and confront the ground reality.

Advertisement

“Adopting their principles in our life would be the greatest tribute to the immortal souls,” I advised them. They promised to give up their bad habits.

I am still in touch with them, and I say it with immense pride that their life has undergone a sea change. This demonstrates the power of our national icons to inspire us decades after they departed. Long live the martyrs — in our deeds, hearts and souls.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper