 The suspension that never happened : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Musings
  • The suspension that never happened

The suspension that never happened

The suspension that never happened

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Satish Kumar Sharma

PERHAPS no other government department can match the police in fixing accountability of its staff. Suspension from service is, therefore, a common occurrence here. Even senior officers are not immune from it.

JD Nagarwala, an IP (Imperial Police) officer who was part of the team that investigated the Mahatma Gandhi assassination case, became the Inspector General of Police (state police chief in those days) in Gujarat in the 1960s. He was also the president of the Indian Hockey Federation; he got a stadium built for the police in Ahmedabad, using police resources and manpower. The government suspended him for ‘misusing government resources’. Now, while Nagarwala is long dead, the stadium not only hosts police events but is also used by schools, colleges and other organisations for sports and cultural activities — some misuse!

When I joined the IPS and became Superintendent of Police, I realised that the force I was heading had got used to harsh handling. Soft methods to discipline them did not work, in the short term, at least. I suspended subordinate officers whenever the situation required and had no qualms about it. But one incident taught me a lesson, after which I used this power very sparingly.

I was serving as Additional Commissioner of Police in Ahmedabad city when a murder took place in an area under my jurisdiction. A petty criminal had been stabbed to death in a drunken brawl among friends who had gathered in the evening in a corner of a school ground close to the police chowki.

Drinking in a group at a public place in a state with prohibition was in itself a serious matter, but what upset me more was the local people’s complaint that criminals gathered there every evening for drinking and gambling and cops did nothing about it. On asking the officers, I did not get a satisfactory reply. So, I asked the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to fix the responsibility of the sub-inspector (SI) in charge of the chowki and send a report to me quickly so that I could take action.

The next day, the ACP brought his report to me. He was accompanied by the SHO of the police station concerned. I went through the report. It held the chowki SI prima facie responsible for negligence. I decided to place him under suspension. But the ACP said: ‘Sir, please do not suspend him. Give him another chance. We will take steps to improve policing in the area and show you results.’ I relented. I kept the report pending for further action.

Two days later, I received the ACP’s call in the morning. He informed me that the chowki SI had died of a brain haemorrhage the previous night. He added: ‘He was suffering from high blood pressure and had not taken leave despite the doctor’s advice to take rest. Nor had he shared this information with any colleague.’ I was too stunned by the news to thank the ACP for sparing me a major embarrassment and self-indignation.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

2
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

3
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

4
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

5
Jalandhar

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

6
Punjab

Punjab CM’s new abode: Teams zero in on two houses in Jalandhar

7
Punjab

2 power plant units in Punjab go out of operation amid demand surge

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Afghanistan shock Australia by 21 runs in Super 8s match of T20 World Cup

9
Haryana

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan players celebrate DJ Bravo style, dance to ‘Champion’ song after historic victory against Australia

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

CBI files FIR, sends teams to Bihar, Gujarat to probe NEET irregularities

Education Ministry complaint mentions ‘certain isolated inci...

Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

Paper leak trail leads cops to Jharkhand school

Sealed polybag, trunk found tampered with; school staff quiz...

18th Lok Sabha’s 1st session begins today, likely to be stormy

18th Lok Sabha’s 1st session begins today, likely to be stormy

Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Warring

Mann shifted 10,000 cops as they voted for Congress, says Warring

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings

Thousands of Indian workers left on roads as Kuwait evacuates dilapidated buildings


Cities

View All

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

Harjot Singh’s kin want Odisha Govt, marine authorities to trace him

3 associates of US-based smuggler held with 200-gm heroin, weapons

Visitors to passport office at receiving end

Farmers of 10 villages protest, say canal water not reaching them

Traders urge MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, unauthorised vendors thriving at Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh

Over 9K appear for TGT exam in Chandigarh

Days after bomb threat, Chandigarh Railway Station security lax

Banks owe Chandigarh Police Dept Rs 4.11 crore for security service

Open House: Should Chandigarh MC provide free water, parking facilities to residents?

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

Gates of barrage releasing water to Delhi shut by Haryana, alleges Atishi

AAP delegation meets L-G, seeks cooperation to resolve water crisis

Instead of finding solution, AAP & BJP playing politics: Congress

Expect rain and thunderstorm today

Courier fraud: 6 held for duping man of Rs 2.5L

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched to fight against drugs

‘Mission Sahyog’ launched in Patiala to fight against drugs