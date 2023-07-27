 The ‘troublemaker’ at the workplace : The Tribune India

  • Musings
  • The ‘troublemaker’ at the workplace

The ‘troublemaker’ at the workplace

The ‘troublemaker’ at the workplace


KC Verma

Gender issues at the workplace can be a minefield and they were certainly more challenging some 30 years ago, when women employees were fewer and misogyny all-pervasive in many offices. I learnt this the hard way when, briefly, I handled establishment matters in my organisation. There was a litany of complaints against a section officer. No supervisory officer was willing to have her in his department and it fell to my lot to find a suitable slot for her.

Before posting her to some branch, I decided to first meet her and counsel her, if required. My personal secretary warned me. ‘She is a regular troublemaker, sir!’ he said. ‘No matter where she has been posted, she has created trouble.’ ‘What kind of trouble?’ I asked. ‘Well, all kinds,’ was the vague answer.

She came for the meeting with an air of disdainful hostility. She was in her late 30s, but looked older. After pleasantries, I discussed her work and organisational matters. I discovered that she was quietly confident, intelligent and knowledgeable. She did not say so, but I was convinced that she did not gladly suffer fools. I suddenly realised why she was a misfit — her male colleagues and supervisory officers felt threatened by her!

After thinking the matter over, I posted her to work under the best branch officer in the organisation. There was an initial howl of protest from him, but things soon settled down. A few months later, I was happy to get glowing reports about her work and dedication. Years passed, and I forgot the so-called troublemaker.

I ran into her at a social gathering last month. She walked up to me and greeted me warmly. She said she had recently retired after a successful career, for which she thanked me. I expressed surprise that she remembered me at all. ‘Oh, I remember you well, sir. You are the reason why I continued in government service,’ she said.

I must have looked as puzzled as I felt, because she explained, ‘Sir, the day I met you, I had decided to quit because of the environment in the office. I decided not to resign only because you did not ask me what my husband did for a living.’

I wondered what faux pas I had committed. ‘Oh, my God! I am so sorry. It just never occurred to me to ask. Should I have asked? Is he someone I know?’ I blurted out.

Seeing my bewildered expression, she burst out laughing. ‘No, sir. That’s just it! I wasn’t married then, and I am not married now. But you were the first person who did not ask me what my husband did. That convinced me that I could exist on my own,’ she said.

Quite unwittingly, I had done the right thing! Many a times in life, one does not know what one is doing wrong. Serendipitously, there are also times when one does not know what one is doing right!

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

3
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

4
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

7
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

10
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala