The value of productivity

Bhartendu Sood

EVER since Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy suggested a 70-hour-a-week work schedule for the youth, he has become a highly polarising figure. Social media has been flooded with all kinds of posts about the contentious issue. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has even proposed a debate between Murthy and Bollywood’s designated bestie Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

I remember an anecdote which may throw light on what Murthy meant when he talked about working long hours. In the 1990s, I was heading an industrial unit which relied heavily on the import of raw material. We were required to open a letter of credit (LC) through our bank almost every day. A manager was focusing on the job. One day, our supplier took time to finalise the deal and it was already 2 pm when the price of goods was confirmed. The agreed rate used to be valid only for that day; therefore, I asked the manager concerned to rush. He made a long face and said: ‘Sir, it may not be possible today.’ I was surprised as there was sufficient time left for the bank to serve the clients. ‘Nothing doing, you go and get it done. If we fail to open the LC, we may lose the advantage of a low-price deal,’ I said impatiently. After an hour, he was back. Before I could say anything, he said: ‘Sir, the employee who deals with LCs has an understanding with the manager. She completes all LC-related work before 2 pm and then leaves office for the day.’

This made me furious. To me it was unthinkable that an employee of a nationalised bank could take such a liberty as a matter of routine. Next day, I accosted the manager. He said: ‘I am sorry for what has happened, but I have my own issues. The girl who is doing this work is very efficient; she finishes it in just four hours. When I ask her to sit till 5 pm, she does not even do 50 per cent of the work, with the result that I have to stay back for completing it. I tried to give this work to other staff members, but none of them has the required skills. I am simply helpless. Even the head office is not ready to listen to me.’ As I took his leave, it dawned on me that the ‘hours you put in are not so important; what’s really important is what you put into those hours’.

I am sure that Murthy, when he made his suggestion, wanted young Indians to improve their productivity too, along with working harder and spending more time at the workplace.

