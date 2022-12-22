The walk of life at Sukhna

RK Saboo

WITH the pandemic having subsided, I resumed my walk at the Sukhna Lake. In my quilted jacket, I found a mask, reminding me of the Covid times when I had to stop coming to the lake. Revisiting it after nearly three years, I revelled in seeing it as fascinating as before. The air was bracing as the fog descended gradually.

Men and women of all ages, single or couples, or in groups, all are busy walking, adjusting their speed — some lost in their thoughts, some moving with bullet-like rapidity. Serious health enthusiasts can be seen jogging on the mud trail and a few preferring the shaded concrete path. Most people carry cellphones and sticks. Yoga practitioners are in action. Some are barefoot and a few are walking backwards. ‘Pranayama’ enthusiasts are practising in solitude.

On the lake, the rowers with sculls present a picturesque scene. I can see photography enthusiasts with sophisticated cameras or cellphones capturing the golden sunrise, flowers or migratory birds. Selfie addicts are aplenty. Some people come in branded outfits, some in ordinary fitness garbs, all with the same objective — working towards good health.

I was touched to see a young couple bring their elderly parent on a wheelchair for fresh air and rejuvenation. The other day, I was amused to see a young couple with their child on the father’s shoulder. The proud father asked his child to say hello to me in response to my greeting. It was interesting to see stray dogs sleeping calmly on police vehicles and amused children pointing this out to their parents. Police officials were not seen, but surely they would be around somewhere in case of an emergency.

We do not have devotional music at the lake, but we have remarkable sculptures installed by local artists in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi.

I met the DGP and the Chief Architect of UT without security, walking as common people and mixing with other walkers. Sometimes, I meet and greet a Christian priest, an old acquaintance, who brings God’s blessings upon all. For me, to go for my morning walk is to enjoy human unity in diversity as well as the captivating ambience and refresh my thoughts of positivity.

It lifts my spirits to see people meeting and greeting one another. I do the same, and I especially enjoy greeting the safai karamcharis dedicatedly doing their work. My namaste to them gets rewarded by their very warm response. Harmony reigns.

The visit to Sukhna reminds me of William Wordsworth’s poem Yarrow Revisited — ‘We made a day of happy hours, Our happy days recalling.’