 The world in the margins of books : The Tribune India

  • Musings
  • The world in the margins of books

The world in the margins of books

The world in the margins of books

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Sumit Paul

AT the world-renowned National Library in Kolkata, there used to be a witty instruction for readers: ‘Please don’t underline and write anything. Pens and pencils are arrows that prick the souls of books.’ I wonder why this beautiful line is no longer there. It is indeed a worldwide habit, rather a common trait, to mark and underline while reading a fascinating book. American writer Mark Twain said: ‘Those who underline are far better than those who steal (the books).’ While underlining or penning one’s thoughts may deface a book, it still remains intact. At least, the pages are not torn or lost.

Moreover, through these markings, readers can gain insights into the perspectives of mostly unknown readers and writers. At the University Library, Berlin, there’s a Vulgate Bible with notes by Martin Luther. He pencilled them on the margins in his almost inscrutable handwriting. At the Khuda Bakhsh Library, Patna, there is a copy of Allama Iqbal’s Persian masterpiece Baal-e-Jibreel (Gabriel’s Wing). This copy is full of scribbles; the annotations were made by none other than Raghupati Sahay Firaq Gorakhpuri, when he was the Head of the Department of English at Patna University. The scribbles were compiled by the librarian of Khuda Bakhsh, poet Jameel Mazhari. Firaq’s notes are now available in a slim but sublime book, Taasuraat-e-Baal-e-Jibreel (Thoughts on Baal-e-Jibreel). When it comes to additional notes and apercus in a book, who can forget the famous (or perhaps infamous) feud between two literary giants — Sir VS Naipaul and Paul Theroux? Theroux once gifted his latest travelogue to his friend and mentor Naipaul. One day, at a shop of old books in Liverpool, England, Theroux stumbled upon the copy which was gifted to Naipaul! He picked it up and flipped through the pages. Much to his dismay, he found that Naipaul had pencilled in the end: ‘Not even readable trash!’ They didn’t talk to each other for 15 long years. Though they reconciled later, Theroux never forgot that insult.

Writing and pencilling in a book is not that bad a habit. One of the greatest Urdu poets of the 20th century, Faiz Ahmad Faiz, was in the habit of writing notes while reading a book. He seldom maintained a separate diary and wrote in the books instead. I stumbled upon a book of Urdu poetry by Ravish Siddiqi, an Aligarh poet. It had a number of similar couplets written by an unknown reader. It helped me analyse Ravish’s poetry with respect to that of his contemporaries. I’m still thankful to that reader, who didn’t mention his name. Great literature is full of insights and a book contains many of them, yet there is room for more.

When a book has notes scribbled by readers, the value of it increases manifold. Someone rightly said: ‘When a book is heavily underlined, it underlines its importance.’ You don’t underline anything in a Mills and Boon novel. It has to have something worthy of being highlighted and annotated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

‘Continuous interference in our affairs’: EAM Jaishankar on why India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence

2
World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli, Shami star as India end 20-year wait for win over New Zealand in ICC event

3
Punjab

High Court issues contempt notice to senior Defence Ministry officers, Army HQs for non-compliance of AFT orders on pension

4
Punjab

Jobless teacher jumps into canal, blames Punjab minister in suicide note

5
India

SC orders sale of Australia-based NRI's share in ancestral property after he abandons wife

6
World

Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts

7
Punjab

Rs 15.47 crore stolen from bank in Ferozepur

8
Entertainment

Actor Dalip Tahil sentenced to two-month jail in 2018 accident case

9
World

Israel-Hamas conflict: India sends medical aid, disaster relief material to Palestine

10
Patiala

Wife, paramour among 4 held for killing 68-year-old in Patiala

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram: MBA graduate used dating app to rob men
Haryana

Gurugram: MBA graduate woman used dating app to rob men

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess
India

Book recalls mystery Swiss bank account of Sikh princess

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh
Himachal

Rare coral reef fossils found at 18K feet in Ladakh

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
India

Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Top News

DIPLOMATIC ROW : Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

DIPLOMATIC ROW : Canadian meddling behind parity call: EAM

Jaishankar says many details not out yet | Visas once situat...

India-US 2+2 meet in November

India-US 2+2 meet in November

1st planeload of Indian aid sent for Palestinians

1st planeload of Indian aid sent for Palestinians

Women pilots likely for manned mission in future, says ISRO

Women pilots likely for manned mission in future, says ISRO

India surge to top

India surge to top


Cities

View All

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

33 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Amritsar district

SGPC poll's electoral roll revision begins

Rich tributes paid to martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

SGPC poll: Open for tie-up with like-minded parties, says SAD (A)

Biogas plant to come up at Ram Tirath gaushala

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

78% groundwater unfit for human consumption in Bathinda: Study

Anti-drug panel members thrash youth to death

3 shops built illegally on Pearls Group land demolished in Bathinda, 3 nabbed

Farmers protest against immigration company in Bathinda

Congress holds candle march in Bathinda over ‘deteriorating’ law and order in Punjab

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

9 months on, installation of solar plants yet to begin in Chandigarh

Chaos near markets in Chandigarh, parking in govt schools underutilised

Upper age limit for appointing senior resident in PGI increased

Jatinder Pal Malhotra takes over as city BJP president

Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’; weather, farm fires blamed

Kejri inaugurates Sarai Kale Khan flyover

Safety a concern for women in Delhi

Libraries still relevant in digital age, courtesy govt job aspirants

Two more arrested in Rs 50 lakh robbery case

Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Jalandhar: Timings fixed for bursting crackers in festive season

Gangster lands in police dragnet

Pvt bus operators seek govt help

No direct recruitment of Inspectors: Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

Police Commemoration Day: Cops, families pay tributes to martyrs

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

Fight anti-national forces jointly: CP

With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

City markets abuzz with activities in festive season

Dengue spreads tentacles, 6 suspected deaths, 564 confirmed cases

Ward Watch: Parking woes, waterlogging leave residents peeved

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala residents protest mobile tower

Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Health Minister attends sports event at Polo Ground