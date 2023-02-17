 Times when every penny counted : The Tribune India

Times when every penny counted

Times when every penny counted

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Atul Joshi

Many people in my generation were raised in the late sixties by our parents with a relative sense of paucity and deprivation. I was able to go to a decent school with many amenities provided for, but lavishness or easy availability of money was never the case. ‘Single income family’ was the plausible explanation where my father was the sole earning member. He had the added responsibility to contribute to look after his extended family, which included brothers and sisters. The sum total was an acute awareness to live within our limited means.

The year was 1992; we had just passed out of a government medical college when one of the more affluent one among us found his matrimonial match in a charming damsel from the US. The marriage function was to be held in one of the finest luxury hotels of Delhi. All of us were excited at the pleasant turn of events for our dear friend. That for most of us it was going to be the first exposure to a five-star hotel was another attraction.

While at the hotel, I tried in vain to turn on the lights of the room. I was rudely ‘educated’ to put the card key in the socket at the entrance and everything turned into a dazzling array of exuberance. It was illuminating but embarrassing. My friend from the adjacent room came rushing to inform me that there was a fridge too in each room. As I was pleasantly overawed, he revealed that it was stocked with beer bottles and other goodies. He took out all the bottles from the fridge and fled as he did not want to waste such a ‘treasure’ in a teetotaler’s room. All in all, we were in a heaven afforded by our friend's riches and enhanced by his prospective in-laws’ largesse.

In the evening was the sangeet where a celebrity woman singer was singing ghazals of Begum Akhtar and Farida Khanum. Currency notes were being showered on her; I too was nudged by a friend to join the frenzy. He whispered in my ears that as the groom’s friends we must not lag behind and should shed our middle-class reservations. Though I was sober, I carefully opened my wallet and took out a Rs 50 note. I whirled it over the head of my groom friend and off it went into the solicitous hands of the charming singer.

It took me a couple of months to come to terms with this financial loss as my monthly budget went haywire. I still remember that moment of awkward madness with an aching heart. It taught me a life lesson about the pitfalls of extravagance.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Two suspected cattle smugglers abducted from Rajasthan, burnt alive in Haryana; police say probe on, not sure it's accident or murder

2
Amritsar

2 armed men loot Rs 22 lakh from Punjab National Bank in Amritsar

3
Punjab

Horrible car crash on Punjab highway as stunt goes wrong; incident caught on camera

4
Jalandhar

Altercation turns violent as 3 youths kill their friend in Punjab's Phillaur

5
Punjab

G-Club firing case: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi brought to Jaipur

6
Health

In a first, drone transports anti-TB drugs from AIIMS Rishikesh to remote hospital in Uttarakhand

7
Sports

Cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car attacked in Mumbai after he denies selfies; eight booked for rioting, extortion

8
Nation

Congress seeks probe into alleged use of Israeli firm 'Team Jorge' in elections in India

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone seen flying in economy class; video goes viral

10
Entertainment

Actor Swara Bhasker marries Samajwadi Party’s youth leader Fahad Ahmad

Don't Miss

View All
British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Harmanpreet’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team
Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur’s father delighted over her selection in Mumbai Indians team

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
Nation

Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts
Trending

Indian Army doctor receives a peck on her cheek by Turkish woman amid rescue operations, Internet all hearts

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?
Nation EXPLAINER

Earthquakes: How safe are buildings in India?

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s
Trending

62 pc Indians want ChatGPT to write love letters this Valentine’s

Top News

PM Modi to address global business summit today

PM Modi to address global business summit today

It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...

Australia opt to bat against India in 2nd Test

Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match

Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...

Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?

Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?

Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes

Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...

Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap

Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap

While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...


Cities

View All

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

Youth shot in Chheharta bazaar, 3 booked for attempt to murder

PNB robbery shows need for better security measures

MC frees NRI’s land from clutches of illegal dairy owner in Ghanupur Kale

Eight illegal shops sealed, 2 demolished

Use of plastic bags rampant in Amritsar

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Split wide open in BKU (Dakonda), Dhaner faction expels Burjgill

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh to get five govt schools, 2 green corridors this year

Chandigarh Admn slaps Rs 31.35-cr fine on GMSH chemist for violations

2 nilgai calves found dead in Sec 50 park

Axing of 100 eucalyptus trees under HC scanner

On auto dealers’ plea, Chandigarh Admn put on notice

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

BJP’s Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson’s post from AAP

Mehrauli demolition: Kejriwal directs district administration to provide tents, food to those affected

Before killing live-in partner, Delhi man danced with friends at his engagement party

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhiites after exit from top 10 polluted cities' list

Will look into rehab of residents rendered homeless: SC on Sarai Kale Khan demolition

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

4 nabbed for running fake lottery business

Protests continue in colleges over cut in retirement age

Attachment of pharma company’s assests ordered

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

After saffron leader’s claim, Beri says no plans to join BJP

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Woman, paramour held for murdering husband

Capt Sandhu joins probe in Rs 65-lakh streetlight scam

Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Railways to run three special trains to cope with Holi rush

Ensure Punjabi on top on signboards before Feb 21: ADC

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Rajindra Lake a picture of neglect

Civic body removes two illegal structures in Patiala

One held with 12-gm heroin

Patiala: Mental health workshop