When a VIP slowed down another

India, as a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, has been respected the world over for decades. In this context, we had played a prominent role in consolidating world opinion against the erstwhile pro-apartheid South African regime. Towards this end, an international conference under the aegis of Africa Fund was organised at New Delhi in 1987.

At the invitation of our PM, six heads of state/government had been invited, prominent among them being Kenneth Kaunda of Zambia, Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Abdou Diouf of Senegal. During that period terrorist activities were at their peak as just a few months earlier, there was a targeted attempt on the PM at Raj Ghat, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. As such, security had become a major consideration. I was just a few weeks into the challenging assignment of being in charge of security, and this was my first handling of a major international event. Since our arrangements for the Republic Day parade were at an advanced stage, all delegations were accommodated in a five-star hotel near Vigyan Bhawan.

While the arrangements for the summit and other events connected with the conference passed off smoothly, it was only on the last day that we encountered a serious protocol-related problem. Those days all ceremonials for the visiting dignitaries were held at Palam Airport. For the departure of the dignitaries, the PM was present in advance to see them off. Their departures had been organised in such a manner that while one reached the airport, the next would leave from the hotel, thus leaving a sufficient gap. It so happened that Mugabe, before boarding the aircraft, wanted to discuss something with the PM and gestured him aside. Both then went into the VIP room. By that time, Kaunda had already left for the airport. The Chief of Protocol from the Ministry of External Affairs managed to convey through the SPG officer a message to the PM but there was no sign of any movement.

In order to avoid any embarrassment at the airport, it was decided to slow down the Zambian motorcade. Accordingly, a message was conveyed to the pilot car on the security net to slow down. As the speed was reduced significantly, the crowds along the route, used to VIPs whizzing past, were left wondering at this phenomenon of a slow-moving motorcade. Without showing signs of anxiety and in a diplomatic manner, Kaunda continued to engage in polite conversation with our security officer attached with him for the visit.

He arrived at Palam almost 30 minutes behind schedule, but as he was being received by our PM, I could see a broad smile on his face and with the sharply starched trademark white handkerchief in his left hand, he remarked, ‘I was able to have a very good look at your countryside.’

Much later, the protocol was changed on various considerations, and these days all ceremonials are organised at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

