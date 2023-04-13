 When Valley came alive on Baisakhi : The Tribune India

When Valley came alive on Baisakhi

When Valley came alive on Baisakhi

Photo for representation. File photo



Lt Gen VG Patankar (Retd)

Back in 1976, Capt Jitendra Kumar and I were part of an Army Aviation flight in Assam. I hadn’t quite realised that it was April 13, Baisakhi. We were to fly to a firing range in Arunachal Pradesh to practise taking artillery shots from the air. After a gruelling hour and a half, we landed briefly to compliment the gunners for good shooting and took off homewards.

Shortly after takeoff, the helicopter engine flamed out with a bang. Warning lights lit up the instrument panel and the chopper began losing height rapidly. We were barely 300 ft above the ground and in the narrowest part of the valley over a stream gushing through jagged rocks.

Years of conducting emergency drills then came to the fore. In a flash, I decided to head for a clearing beside the stream. The chopper hit the ground with a thud. We shut off the fuel flow to prevent a fire and rushed out. Officers and men soon arrived as angels to rescue us on that auspicious day. We were uninjured but pummelled because of the hard landing — and happy to be alive!

Fast-forward to a quarter century later, I was at my favourite haunt — the Kashmir valley. As part of finding ways to bring normalcy to life in the Valley, it was important to meet ordinary people often to get a feel of the local sentiment. I was shocked to learn that the people had not visited any of the world-famous gardens of Kashmir for over a decade because of the threat of terrorist activities. Thus, a time-honoured tradition of visiting the gardens on Baisakhi was in danger of extinction.

In February 2002, Muzaffar Ali of Umrao Jaan fame had held an excellent programme featuring Sufi singers and dancers from India and abroad in Delhi. Mindful that Sufism had always been an integral feature of Kashmiriyat, I felt that a similar performance in the gardens could be a good way to revive the old tradition. I broached the idea at the meeting of the Unified Headquarters, where everyone supported it. Next, I rang up Muzaffar sahib, who responded that he would love to do something for Kashmir, and pro bono at that. The then Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, agreed to inaugurate the event, which was held at the Nishaat Garden.

It was a huge success. After the performance of the main artistes was over, young men and women jumped onto the stage and continued to sing and dance long after the scheduled time. The detractors, who were hoping to get contrary views from among the audience, were disappointed. A young man said, ‘Aaj to yahan aisa mahaul hai ki jaise Taliban ko shikast mili ho!’, enthusiastically referring to the Taliban’s defeat in Afghanistan a few months ago.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Ludhiana traffic policeman dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km; video goes viral

2
Delhi

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s close associate Prince Tewatia murdered inside Delhi's Tihar jail

3
Nation

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in excise policy case on Sunday

4
Punjab

Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi quizzed for 7 hours by Vigilance Bureau in DA case; says the probe is ‘totally political’

5
Haryana

Mercury soars to 40°C; alert in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi

6
J & K

40 injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in J-K's Udhampur

7
Delhi

Rahul Gandhi starts shifting belongings ahead of vacating official bungalow

8
Nation

Delhi Police nab ‘super thief’ who inspired Bollywood movie

9
Haryana

No funds, work on approach road to Faridabad-Noida bridge comes to halt

10
Punjab

All sections living in peace and brotherhood, says Akal Takht Jathedar in his Baisakhi day address

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country’s High Court

Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court

The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Congress releases third list of 43 candidates for Karnataka Assembly polls

Fields ex-BJP leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from...

Japanese PM unhurt after smoke bomb thrown during speech

Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech

News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Poonawala

Shraddha Walkar murder: Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Aaftab Poonawala

Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shrad...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

BSF seizes 3 kg drugs dropped by drone near International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Wheat procurement begins at Jandiala Guru

Akal Takht Jathedar condemns police deployment on Baisakhi

City-based political leaders pitch in to boost prospects of their party candidates

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

Scrapped in 2020, CHB’s Sec 53 housing scheme rollout in May

11,000 bite cases last year, yet MC clueless about dog count

Hours after bookies’ arrest, 3 UT cops suspended for misconduct

GMADA faces the heat over builders defaulting on dues

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Kejriwal

There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Kejriwal only leader speaking against corruption, his voice being stifled: Atishi on CBI summons

‘Persecution on course’: Kapil Sibal on CBI summoning Delhi CM Kejriwal

CBI to interrogate Kejriwal in Delhi excise 'scam' on Sunday

Supreme Court recommends three judicial officers as Judges of Delhi High Court

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Constant vigil on cash movement, liquor flow

Paid news, election campaign material, under EC scanner

Rs 2L ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Khuralgarh mishaps

Karamjit Kaur slams CM over Channi’s quizzing

VB nabs ASI for taking bribe of Rs 5,000

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Procurement Season: Less than 10% of last year’s wheat arrives in Ludhiana

Car driver tries to run over traffic cop in Ludhiana

Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

List of cop’s properties finalised, Vigilance Department to pitch in

Jilted lover kills woman, nabbed in Ludhiana

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Work over, new PRTC bus stand awaits inauguration

Renovated emergency ward opens at Rajindra

Crop loss compensation: Rs 38.35L credited to accounts of farmers

District sees 23 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Over fortnight on, vax out of stock in Mohali