 When withdrawing cash was an adventure : The Tribune India

  • Musings
  • When withdrawing cash was an adventure

When withdrawing cash was an adventure

When withdrawing cash was an adventure


Shankar Gopalkrishnan

India has gone digital. Cash transactions are few and far between. Even for those rare occasions when you need cash, you walk up to the nearest ATM. What a sea change from the days when you went to a bank to withdraw cash. Back then, as a child, a visit to the bank was a momentous event.

It followed a fixed regimen. Once it was your turn at the counter, you scrutinised the cashier with interest. He counted the rupee notes with such ease and elan! Off and on, a dab on a wet sponge, and his fingers moved even faster.

Soon, he gave back a sheaf of notes to mother. His counting was not enough. Sitting on the sofa opposite the cashier, she recounted the bunch. It was unclear if it served any purpose. Firstly, there was no precedent for an error on the cashier’s part. Secondly, even if he had erred, how were you going to prove his mistake?

Nevertheless, you sat on the sofa and waited as mother counted. Your attention was drawn to the security guard by the door. He looked stern in his stiff uniform, with a rifle slung over the shoulder. ‘Is his rifle real?’ you asked. Mother did not answer. She only raised her voice, ‘Fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three...’

But curiosity could not be contained. ‘Do you think his rifle is loaded or he has to fill it with bullets?’ you enquired. This time, you had successfully derailed the counting. ‘Can’t you keep quiet for at least five minutes?’ mother asked in exasperation. She had to start counting from scratch!

When you left the bank with the wad of notes, it was as if you were carrying an enormous booty on your head. You moved suspiciously, as though thieves lay in wait. You heaved a sigh of relief only when you reached home.

Dealing with loose cash had its share of prickly situations. You had no idea about its origin, but one fine day, you were stuck with a torn rupee note. Anytime you handed the note to the shopkeeper, he returned it with a look of disdain. You tried several times, in several places, with no success.

You thought about the possibilities — passing it on the sly with other notes to someone inattentive. Maybe you could drop it in the temple hundi. After all, God would surely accept it. Sister came up with a counterargument, ‘If you give that note to God, He will give you back in kind. He will shower you with torn notes!’

Sometimes, you got a currency note with an intimate message from some Rajesh to some Neha. You wondered why Rajesh had to write on the note instead of telling Neha directly. The best option was to send it off in the next transaction. That way, you maximised the chances of the note reaching Neha. Maybe it never reached her. Maybe it reached many decades later, when it had lost all significance. But you did your bit and allowed a greater power to chart its way through the rupee note.

Digitisation is surely the way forward. But we will miss those days when cash was king and the rupee note had such riveting stories to narrate.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

5
Trending

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

6
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

7
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

8
World

NASA chief congratulates India and ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

9
Nation

India on moon: Here's what happens after Vikram lander touches down

10
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

India on moon: ISRO chief hails touchdown

India scripts history as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon; ISRO chief S Somanath hails touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 charts flawless 41-day voyage to soft-land on ...

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble

10 shot, 2 killed in California bar shooting

5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting

The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Three main carriageways for shorter route to airport

Administration restricts entry in UT water bodies

Chandigarh records 84mm rainfall in 24 hours

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Woman attacks delivery boy, held

‘Drive to clean Old Delhi to begin soon’

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College