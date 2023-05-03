Wrestlers on the warpath

Madhu Bhaduri

STEADILY undermined by the political authorities, a fundamental right of the citizens to get their complaints registered has been allowed to survive by the Supreme Court’s order to the Delhi Police to lodge FIRs against the president of the Wrestling Federation of India on the charge of sexual harassment. The police had been evasive about the complaints of women wrestlers over the past four months. Till the last moment, the Attorney General had been arguing that a preliminary investigation by the police should be conducted.

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has held up the mirror of the law to the powers that be. He has raised hopes that the Constitution will remain safe from motivated attacks.

Wrestlers who have won medals in international tournaments are an asset to the nation. We are proud of them. In stark contrast to the public jubilation over their achievements, they have been subjected to sexual harassment by an administrator. These sportswomen do not come from affluent and influential families. Their careers can be destroyed while in the making. They have shown enormous courage by protesting in public against the indignity they are being subjected to. They have patiently waited since January for the promised report which a committee was tasked with completing in two weeks and which has still not been made public.

The offences in this case are criminal and all the more serious because one of the victims is just a 16-year-old. The filing of FIRs should be followed by the immediate arrest of the culprit. Will that happen? The offender enjoys both political and muscle power.

It is unfortunate that PT Usha, who is heading the Indian Olympic Association, has invented a new definition of a peaceful protest, calling it an act of ‘indiscipline’. She probably meant insubordination.

It is a national shame that major media houses, in a show of solidarity with the political authorities, have avoided covering the protest of the women wrestlers at Jantar Mantar. Cricketers have largely turned a blind eye to the humiliation of the wrestlers. In contrast, the courage of the wrestlers stands out like a beacon of hope against injustice. Some sports personalities have been moved by their plight and are supporting them. Bollywood and its big stars are looking very small and distant. None from the galaxy of those surrounded by the lure of lucrative advertisement contracts has shown compassion for the victims.

The public, which is sympathetic to the cause of the women wrestlers, is waiting with bated breath to see how the Delhi Police proceeds.

The bravehearts are determined to continue their protest till the powerful culprit is arrested.