1.12 lakh daily wage earners died by suicide during 2019-21 period: Govt data

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 13

India has witnessed increasing trends in the number of suicides committed by economically vulnerable sections, including daily wage earner, self-employed persons and salaried professionals working in the private sector, during a period of three years between 2019 and 2021, which coincided with Covid-19 pandemic, according to the data presented in Parliament today.

Presenting the data, prepared by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav informed Lok Sabha that in the three-year period between 2019 and 2021 1,12,233 daily wage earners committed suicide, whereas 53,661 self-employed persons and 43,420 salaried professionals engaged in the private sector took the extreme step.

According to the data, the year-wise break-up showed that 32,562 daily wage earner committed suicide in 2019, which grew to 37,666 in 2020 and 42,004 in 2021. Similarly, in case of self-employed persons the number grew from 16,098 in 2019 to 17,332 in 20220 and 20,231 in 2021. In case of salaried professional employed in private sector the number increased from 12,725 (2019) to 14,825 (2020) and then 15,870 in 2021.

However, according to the data presented by the Minister, with regard to those, who are engaged in the farming sector, the number of suicides remained almost near to each other in the three year period with 10,282 taking the extreme step in 2029, 10,677 in 2020 and 10881 in 2021.

Among the other vulnerable sections of the society, the Minister said, 66,912 housewives (21,359-2019, 22,374-2020 and 23,179-2021) died by suicide and in case of students 35,950 of them (10,335-2019, 12,526-2020 and 13,089-2021) took the extreme step.

Yadav in reply to another question, however, mentioned that according to the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008, the government is mandated to provide social security to workers in the unorganised sector, including daily wage workers, by formulating suitable welfare schemes on matters relating to life and disability cover, health and maternity benefits, old age protection, and any other benefit as may be determined by the central government.

The life and disability cover is provided through the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), he noted, while adding that the PMJJBY is available to the people in the age group of 18 to 50 years having a bank or post office account who give their consent to join or enable auto debit.

Risk coverage under this scheme is for Rs 2 lakh in case of death of the insured, due to any reason, at an annual premium of Rs 436 which is to be auto debited from the subscriber’s account, Yadav said, adding that as on December 31, 2022, 14.82 crore beneficiaries have been enrolled under the scheme.