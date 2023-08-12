1,500 high-mobility vehicles for off-road Army ops on cards

New Delhi, August 11
The Defence Ministry intends to procure approximately 1,500 high-mobility vehicles for Army operations at multiple locations, including in high-altitude areas of the Himalayas along the LAC.
The vehicles will be used for transportation of heavy equipment. The vehicles will be employed for off-road operations in plains and the desert terrain along the western border. The Army will use these in high-altitude mountain terrain up to 16,000 ft along the northern borders. The vehicles will be capable of being operational day and night, and in snow. The equipment, tools and accessories of these will be capable of being operational in temperatures ranging from minus 15 degrees Celsius to 55 degrees Celsius.
