1,500 higher education books in local dialect to be out in a year

New Delhi, February 21
In a major push to regional languages, University Grants Commission (UGC) — to ascertain the realisation of National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 — has already formed an apex committee to ensure the availability of higher education textbooks in different Indian languages.
Within a year, students will be able to get textbooks in different Indian languages. Giving importance to regional languages is a key feature of NEP 2020. Talking to The Tribune, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said that the work on textbooks in Indian languages was going on in a big way.
Kumar — elaborating on the task of the apex committee — said that the committee would identify the already available textbooks in Indian languages in the country.
“After identifying those, the apex committee, with the help of experts, will check their quality,” said Jagadesh Kumar. “We are hopeful that around 1,300-1,500 textbooks for higher education in different disciplines will be available in a year,” he added.
