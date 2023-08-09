1,532 CAPFs, NSG, AR men ended life since 2011

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that 1,532 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces, Assam Rifles and the National Security Guard had committed suicide since 2011. He said no such case of harassment by the system has been reported. The minister said a task force had been set up to identify risk factors and groups as well as suggest remedial measures for prevention of suicides in the forces.
2 BSF men, 21 civilians held for infiltration bids
Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik said two BSF personnel and 21 civilians involved in infiltration attempts had been apprehended since 2021. Replying to a written question in LS, Pramanik said to stop infiltration along the borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, the government had adopted a multi-pronged approach, which includes round-the-clock surveillance and patrolling, setting up of post, increasing BSF personnel deployment and construction of fences.
