1,700 stranded Indians evacuated in 9 flights

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 1

The ninth rescue flight, as part of Operation Ganga, reached here at the IGI Airport from Bucharest, as the government said so far over 1,700 stranded Indians have been brought back in these flights.

According to government sources, seven planes of different airlines, including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet, carrying stranded Indians from Ukraine are scheduled to land in Delhi on Wednesday with nearly 1,200 people.

The sources said the first Indigo flight, carrying 216 passengers, from Hungary’s capital Budapest would land here at 7.20 am tomorrow.

They said the flights would take off throughout the day from Budapest, Rzeszow and Bucharest and land at the IGI Airport tomorrow.

Besides airlines, the government has also roped in the IAF to evacuate Indians from the neighbouring countries of Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday informed that over 8,000 Indian nationals had left Ukraine since the initial advisories were issued.