1,752 climate-resilient crop varieties released

Tribune News Service

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research has developed 1,752 varieties of crops that can withstand climatic stress with the aim of improving foodgrain production in the face of changing climate, Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar told the Lok Sabha. “Technology has been of great help to fight the negative impact of climate change on crops,” he said. TNS

1,500 cybercrime plaints daily: MoS

Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home), has informed the Lok Sabha that about 1,500 complaints of cybercrime were reported daily in the past three years and FIRs were registered in only two per cent of the complaints. “More than 16 lakh cybercrime incidents were reported and over 32,000 FIRs registered from Jan 1, 2020, to Dec 7, 2022,” he said. tns

3 states request for caste census

The state governments of Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha, and a few organisations have requested for caste details of India’s population to be included in the forthcoming Census, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.