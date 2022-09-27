1,984 Santhal girls to join TATA's facility

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, September 26

A corporate house’s visionary plan of setting up a manufacturing unit with 85 per cent of its workforce consisting of women has given wings to the dreams of more than 1,900 girls from Jharkhand. They are all set to pack their bags and leave for Hosur in Tamil Nadu tomorrow to join the facility.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda, who played a key role in their recruitment, will flag off a Hosur-bound special train from Ranchi tomorrow. On board will be 1,984 young girls from four tribal-dominated districts of Jharkhand. They will be on their way to the manufacturing unit of Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL).

TEPL is a greenfield venture of the Tata Group for manufacturing precision components. Located near Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, it works towards creating a conscientious socio-economic footprint with a target of employing 85 per cent women.

The recruitment criterion for aspirants was Class XII in any discipline cleared either in 2021 or 2022.

“Candidates, who have undergone 12-day mandatory training, will join TEPL as entry-level operators. The girls, who are between 18 and 20 years, will get a gross monthly salary of Rs 15,000,” said Navaljit Kapoor, Joint Secretary, Tribal Affairs Ministry.

The girls will be provided with subsidised food, an accommodation and transportation. A nominal amount will be deducted from their salary on account of these expenses. The girls will also be given an opportunity to pursue BSc from a recognised university after a year of service with TEPL.

Girls, who had arts and commerce in Class XII, would have the facility of bridge courses so that they can pursue BSc without difficulty.

Kapoor said TEPL had organised a two-day recruitment drive in Khunti, Saraikela, Chaibasa and Simdega districts of Jharkhand on September 18 and 19 for hiring women for its Hosur facility. More than 2,600 women were screened, out of which 1,984 aspirants were selected.

