1 killed, 3 injured as container truck collides with bus in Pune

PTI

Pune, September 19

One person was killed and three others injured after a container truck collided with a bus in Maharashtra’s Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The accident took place at around 12.30am near Uruli Devachi village on Pune-Saswad Road. The bus belonging the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation was going towards Pune, they said.

"A container heading towards Saswad collided with the bus near Uruli Devachi. A passenger sitting behind the bus driver's cabin died and three other persons were injured," an official from Loni Kalbhor police station said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, he said.

