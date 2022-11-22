1 killed, 5 injured in fight over land dispute in Uttar Pradesh

Shahjahanpur, November 22
A middle-aged man was killed and five people, including four women, were seriously injured in a clash here on Tuesday over a land dispute, police said.
Three accused in the incident have been arrested and a licensed rifle has also been seized from them. Police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, they said.
Radheshyam and Mevaram of Pipariya village were embroiled in a land dispute for some time. On Tuesday morning, Radheshyam was erecting a wall on the land when some people opposed it, leading to an argument. It escalated quickly leading to a fight with men and women from both sides wielding lathis, Superintendent of Police S Anand told PTI.
Soon, Mevaram's son Harish brought out his licensed rifle and opened fire grievously injuring Radheshyam, 65. He was rushed to a hospital where he died, the police officer said.
The police have arrested three accused, including Harish and Mevaram. Radheshyam's body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Court extends Aaftab Poonawala’s custody by 4 days, allows polygraph test
Poonawala tells the court that he had committed the crime in...
Masseur in Satyendar Jain video not a physiotherapist, but a prisoner in a rape case: Sources
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had claimed that Jain w...
AAP MLA Gulab Yadav 'manhandled' by party workers in Delhi; purported video of him running to save himself goes viral
He refutes BJP’s claims of selling MCD tickets
Australian parliament approves free trade agreement with India
The agreement, once implemented, will provide duty-free acce...
BKU (Ekta-Sidhupur) chief Dallewal’s fast unto death enters day 4; govt officials request him to end protest
Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also met D...