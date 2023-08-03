1 killed, 6 injured as girder launcher falls on workers in Gujarat’s Vadodara

PTI

Vadodara, August 3

One worker was killed and six others injured after a girder launcher fell on them during the construction of a high-speed rail corridor for the upcoming bullet train project near Karjan town in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred near Kambola village in the morning, they said.

It took place two days after a girder launcher collapsed in neighbouring Maharashtra killing 20 persons, including 10 labourers, during the construction of a viaduct for the Samruddhi Expressway in Thane district early on Tuesday.

“Construction work for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor is currently under way at Kambola village of Karjan taluka. Due to some technical issues, a girder launcher fell on workers,” Karjan MLA Akshay Patel, who rushed to the spot after the incident, told reporters.

“Of the total seven workers who got crushed under the metal structure, one died on the spot, while others were pulled out safely and referred to a hospital,” he said.

Soon after being alerted, personnel of the local fire brigade as well as police rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation.

In a statement, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is executing the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, said one worker who was trying to check the wheelbase got trapped and died.

“Today, in the MAHSR C-4 package of Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor construction site in Karjan near Vadodara, a girder launcher after successfully completing 14 km of girder launching had reached its new launching location near Vadodara,” it said.

The launching gantry was shifted on top of the girder transporter to the launching location. While self-unloading from the girder transporter, the wheelbase of the front support got jammed and got inclined, thereby disturbing a part of the launching gantry, it said.

“One worker, who was trying to check the wheelbase, got trapped and died. Six other workers, who suffered minor injuries, were admitted to a nearby hospital. NHSRCL senior officials have already reached the site,” it said.

