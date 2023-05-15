1 killed, 8 hurt in M’rashtra group clash

PTI

Akola, May 14

One person was killed and eight others, including two policemen, were injured after a clash broke out between members of two communities in Maharashtra’s Akola city over a social media post, officials said on Sunday.

The police have detained 26 people in connection with the incident which took place at around 11.30 pm on Saturday in the sensitive Old City area, they said.

District Magistrate Neema Arora ordered the imposition of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits unlawful assembly of people, in four police station areas in the city to maintain law and order.

The violence took place after a religious post which went viral on a social media platform, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandip Ghuge said. Members of the two groups pelted stones at each other. Some vehicles were also damaged in the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Monika Raut said. “One person was killed and eight others were injured. Those injured included two policemen who were hurt when the rioters pelted stones,” Ghuge said.

Police used tear gas to disperse the rioters and the situation was now under control, Raut said.

According to the local administration, state Deputy State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the guardian minister of Akola district, was monitoring the situation and appealed to people to maintain peace.