1 killed, another seriously injured after bike falls on car from flyover above while performing stunts

PTI

Varanasi (UP), July 18

One person was killed and another was seriously injured when a motorcycle fell from a flyover above on top of their car in Ganjari area of Shivpur here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when a couple allegedly performing stunts on a motorcycle on the flyover lost control and fell on the two-wheeler passing underneath, SHO Shivpur Baijnath Singh said.

According to eyewitnesses, a young couple was shooting a video while performing a stunt on the flyover.

A Railway engineer, Sarvesh (25), suffered head injuries and died on the spot, while his friend Aditya Verma -- also travelling in the car -- was admitted to a private hospital with serious injuries, Singh said.

Soon after the accident, the couple abandoned the bike and fled from the spot, the officer said. A case has been registered against unknown persons, he said, adding efforts are on to identify the culprits with the help of chassis number of the bike. The bike was without a registration number, Singh added.

Sarvesh was posted in the electricity department of East Central Railway in Prayagraj and was going to the market with Aditya, police said.