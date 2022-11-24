1 more arrested in 2,400 kg explosives recovery case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 23

The NIA has arrested one more accused in connection with the recovery of over 2,400 kg explosives meant for a Myanmar-based group fighting against the government.

Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on Monday from Aizawl in connection with the case, an NIA spokesperson said.

The case pertains to the recovery of 2,421 kg explosives, 1,000 detonators, 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire, Rs 73,500 and 9.35 lakh Myanmar kyat from a vehicle at Tipa in Mizoram on January 21. Sangkima (Myanmarese national), MC Lallungrualpuia and Lalthlengliana, who were travelling in the vehicle, were arrested and a case under the Explosive Substances Act and the Foreigners Act was registered at the Tipa police station, the NIA said.

It re-registered the case on March 21 and its investigations revealed that Lalringsanga was the linkman for procuring explosive items from Aizawl and supplying these to Myanmar.

“The consignment was meant for a Myanmar-based outfit, suspected to be Chin National Front, which was in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition for resisting the Government of Myanmar,” the NIA said.

The NIA has been conducting raids in Mizoram in connection with pilferage of explosives from India to Myanmar. The counter-terrorism agency had in September conducted raids on two locations in Aizawl district and seized incriminating documents, mobile phones and bank documents from the premises of the suspects.