1-year maternity leave, 1-month paternity leave for govt employees in Sikkim

PTI

Gangtok, July 27

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday said his government would give 12-month maternity leave and one-month paternity leave to its employees.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the Sikkim State Civil Service Officers' Association here, he said changes would be made in the service rules to provide the benefit.

The benefit would help government employees to take better care of their children and families, he said. The details would be notified soon, he added.

According to the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, a working woman is entitled to paid maternity leave of six months or 26 weeks.

The Himalayan state has the lowest population in India at around 6.32 lakh.

