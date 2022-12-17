10,969 km roads in Himalayan states

Tribune News Service

The government on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that in the past five years, 10,969 km of roads were built in Himalayan states, which border China, and Jammu and Kashmir that borders Pakistan. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has built the roads under the five-year long-term rollover works plan. TNS

Rs 94,846-cr defence production last yr

India achieved an indigenous defence production worth Rs 94,846 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, the Ministry of Defence informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Friday. “The major defence exports from India are the coastal surveillance system, light weight torpedo, Dornier aircraft, weapon-locating radar, fast patrol vessel and armoured protection vehicle,” it said. TNS

AIIMS cyberattack: No ransom sought

The government on Friday said no ransom was demanded in the AIIMS cyberattack and most of the functions disrupted had been restored two weeks after the attack. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.