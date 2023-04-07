10% constable jobs in CRPF for ex-Agniveers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The Union Home Ministry has decided to reserve 10 per cent general duty constables posts, out of the 1,29,929 sanctioned posts, in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for former Agniveers.

According to a notification, of the sanctioned posts, 4,667 are for women. The retirement age will be 60 years.

Ten per cent vacancies will be reserved for ex-Agniveers for recruitment to the post of constable (general duty), the notification said.

The upper age-limit will be relaxed up to five years for candidates of the first batch of ex-Agniveers and three years relaxation will be given to candidates of subsequent batches of ex-Agniveers, according to the notification.

The required education qualification is matriculation or equivalent from a board or university recognised by the Centre or the state government or equivalent Army qualification in case of former Army personnel.

Physical and medical standards for recruitment to the post of constable (general duty) in the CRPF will be applicable as per the scheme prescribed by the Centre from time-to-time.

The candidates must qualify physical efficiency test and written examination as prescribed for constables mentioned in the advertisement for recruitment. The ex-Agniveers will be exempted from physical efficiency test.

Last month, the Centre announced 10 per cent reservation in jobs for former Agniveers in the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) along with upper-age relaxation and exemption from physical efficiency test.