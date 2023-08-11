10 die as mini-truck rams into stationary vehicle in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, August 11
Ten people, including three children, were killed, while four were injured as a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat on Friday, police said.
The incident took place near Bagodara village on the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway when a group of people was returning to Ahmedabad from Chotila in neighbouring Surendranagar district, they said.
"Five women, three children and two men were killed in the accident that took place in the morning," Ahmedabad Superintendent of Police Amit Vasava said.
Further details are awaited.
