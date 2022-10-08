Mumbai, October 8
Ten people were killed and 24 injured as a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place on Aurangabad Road at around 5am, an official said.
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in minutes, the official said.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.
Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada
A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020