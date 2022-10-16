10 jailed, 14 acquitted in 2006 UP clash

PTI

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A fast track court here on Saturday sentenced 10 people to five years' imprisonment in connection with a communal clash case in 2006. PTI

H’bad bags ‘World Green City Award’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has won the overall 'World Green City Award 2022' and another in the category 'Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth' at the International Association of Horticulture Producers’ World Green City Awards held in Jeju, South Korea on October 14. PTI

Injured kabaddi player succumbs

Raipur: A woman kabaddi player who suffered serious injuries during a match in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Saturday, an official said. Shanti Madavi had suffered injuries during a kabaddi match held at Majhiborand in Kondagaon on Friday and was admitted to Makdi community health centre, the official from the state Public Relations Department said.