10-member UK MPs’ delegation cancels India trip

New Delhi: A 10-member delegation of UK MPs that was to visit Delhi and Rajasthan has called off India trip after the Indian High Commission reportedly raised objections, British media reported. TNS

ED again summons Didi’s nephew on March 29

New Delhi: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, has again been summoned by the ED on March 29 in a case related to the alleged coal pilferage scam. TNS

MoD bars import of 107 more items

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Thursday issued a list of 107 items that cannot be imported anymore. Most of these are sub-systems for replacements in helicopters, warships, submarine and missile firing systems. These sub-systems will be indigenised in the coming years and procured only from Indian manufacturers. — TNS

2 battalions of Dogra Regiment honoured

New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday presented the "President's Colours" to two battalions of the Dogra Regiment-20 Dogra and 21 Dogra-at Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. The recruitment for the Dogra regiment is done from Himachal Pradesh, J&K and Punjab. — TNS

BRO to offer guided tour of Atal Tunnel

New Delhi: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which makes tunnels and roads via high passes in the Himalayas, will now offer guided tours to tourists. The project will commence with Atal Tunnel under the Rohtang Pass in Himachal. Bookings can be made online at https://marvels.bro.gov.in. — TNS

Nepal PM Deuba to visit India in April

New Delhi: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will be on a three-day visit to India, starting on April 1, a few days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi wraps up his three-day visit to Kathmandu on March 27, reported Nepalese media. There was no confirmation from the MEA. This will be Deuba's first official visit since his appointment as PM in July last year. He would reportedly meet PM Modi and other senior leaders. —