10 missing in Bihar boat mishap, rescue operation on

Patna, September 5

At least 10 people were missing after two boats collided in the middle of the Ganga in Patna's Shahpur locality, officials said on Monday.

The incident happened late on Sunday night and rescue operation was still continuing.

Officials said around 55 people had gone to the Gangahara Island on the other side of the river to bring vegetables and food for cattle. While returning, their boat collided with another boat.

Sharif Alam, the SHO of Shahpur police station, said: "They went to Gangahara Island on Sunday night and returned from there at around 8pm. Due to the strong current, the sailors of both the boats failed to control the boats, which resulted in the collision. Forty-five people managed to swim to the shore while 10 are still missing. As it was late night, the SDRF team started the rescue operation but were unable to trace the missing people."

Among the missing are Khiladi Rai, Kumkum, Preeti, Aarti and Chathu Rai. A majority of the victims belong to Daudpur village. Due to the monsoon session, the water level of the Ganga is near the danger level mark. IANS