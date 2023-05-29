10 people killed as car crushed in head-on collision with private bus in Mysuru, Prez expresses grief

Mysuru (Karnataka), May 29
Ten people, including two children, died on the spot and three persons were injured in a road accident in which a car was crushed in a head-on collision with a private bus in T Narasipura taluk here on Monday, police said.
The incident took place near Kuruburu village on Kollegala-T Narasipura main road.
Pained to learn about the unfortunate loss of lives including those of children in a road accident in Mysuru. My condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 29, 2023
According to the police, the car was completely crushed due to the impact of the accident in what seems to be a head-on collision between the two vehicles. The injured have been rushed to hospital and are receiving treatment.
The deceased, said to be from Sanganakallu in Ballari district, were returning from BR Hills in an Innova car they had hired when the incident took place, a police officer said, adding that they had their train ticket reserved from Mysuru back to Ballari in the evening.
Two children are among the deceased, sources said.
The private bus was said to be on its way towards Kollegala.
The three injured, also passengers of the car, have been shifted to Chamarajanagara hospital. One of them is in serious condition, while the two others are stable, the officer said.
Fire and emergency personnel, with the help of locals, removed the bodies from the car after cutting through it using a spreader and metal cutters, officials said. They said the bodies were in "very bad" condition.
Police said a case has been registered and an investigation will follow.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the incident and announced compensation. He has also directed the Deputy Commissioner to visit the accident spot and the hospital.
Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people.— CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 29, 2023
Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from CM relief fund.
I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the…
"Disturbed by the unfortunate accident near T Narasipura of Mysuru district that killed 10 innocent people. Rs 2 lakh compensation shall be provided to the families of the deceased from CM relief fund. I have directed the concerned officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured," he said in a tweet.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi teen stabbed, bludgeoned to death by boyfriend in full public view; accused arrested
The accused, identified as 20-year-old Sahil, arrested from ...
Your responsibility to take care of law and order: Kejriwal tells Delhi L-G over Shahbad Dairy murder
The 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her b...
Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police
This comes a day after the Delhi Police clear the sit-in sit...
IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP
No casualty reported
Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor
Very proud moment for me and our family, as a son of an army...