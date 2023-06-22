10 people killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Pithoragarh, June 22
Ten people on their way to a temple were killed after their car fell into a 600-metre deep gorge in Munsiyari on Thursday, an official said.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a tweet, expressed grief at the loss of lives in the mishap.
There were 10 people, including the driver, in the Bolero and there are no survivors. All the bodies have been retrieved, Pithoragarh District Disaster Management Officer Bhupendra Singh Mahar said.
The victims included a couple -- Nisha Singh (24) and Ummed Singh (28). The others were identified as Kishan Singh (65), Dharma Singh (69), Kundan Singh (58), Shankar Singh (40), Sundar Singh (37), Khushal Singh (64), Dan Singh and the driver of the vehicle -- Mahesh Singh (40).
Seven of the victims were from Sama village and three from Bhanar village of Kapkot sub division of Bageshwar district, Mahar said.
The pilgrims were on their way to Kokila Devi temple in Hokra, Didihat SDM Anil Kumar Shukla said. The accident occurred around 7.30 am, he said.
Some local residents saw the car falling into the gorge and said heavy rain on Wednesday night led to debris falling down and eating into the road space.
"Heavy rain last night resulted in the accumulation of debris and shrinking of road space. This might have led to the accident," said Sundar Singh, a resident of Hokra Village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fighter jet engines to be produced in India; GE Aerospace inks pact with HAL
The pact is significant as India has been sourcing its milit...
US set to introduce in-country renewable H-1B visas, decision to help thousands of Indian professionals
The programme would be eventually broadened to include other...
Yeats' Upanishads, ghee sourced from Punjab among Modi's gifts to Biden; Lady Biden receives eco-friendly green diamond
The second gift is inspired by President Biden’s well known ...
AAP to walk out of opposition meet if Cong doesn’t promise support against Centre’s ordinance on Delhi services matter: Sources
Delhi CM Kejriwal expressed hope that the Congress would cle...
Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as Akal Takht Jathedar
Golden Temple’s Additional Head Granthi Giani Amarjit Singh ...