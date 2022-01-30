10 trade unions defer strike

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

As many as 10 central trade unions (CTUs) have deferred the proposed two-day nationwide strike against alleged anti-worker policies of the Union Government from February 23-24 to March 28-29.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the joint platform of CTUs and associate associations held yesterday. A union leader said the decision was taken in view of difficulties in making preparations due to rising Covid cases and upcoming poll in five states. —