100-day leave plan for CAPF jawans to be announced soon

The policy aims to reduce work-related stress and enhance the happiness quotient of about 10 lakh troops and officials

100-day leave plan for CAPF jawans to be announced soon

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, March 27

An ambitious proposal mooted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to allow CAPF jawans spend at least 100 days with their families is likely to be implemented shortly, with officials saying the contours for a comprehensive policy are being worked out.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has held multiple meetings, the latest being early this month, to thrash out the issues delaying the implementation of the policy. The policy aims to reduce work-related stress and enhance the happiness quotient of the about 10 lakh troops and officials who undertake arduous duties in some of the most challenging environmental conditions and in remote locations.

“All the central armed police forces have been directed to expedite their proposals. The home ministry is expected to take a final decision by the next month as to how the welfare measure can be implemented,” a senior CAPF officer told PTI.

Some delay can be attributed to COVID-19 spread from the beginning of 2020. The priorities of the security establishment, like all other organisations, was to tackle the pandemic and make sure the infection is contained, personnel are saved and their work is not compromised, the officer added.

CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh had told reporters during a recent media interaction that this was a “work in progress”.

“The MHA is sensitised at the highest level and they are also working on it. They are sensitised and sensitive on this (subject of at least 100 days with family for jawans)...” “The home minister (Shah) has also said we have to do it. It is a work in progress. An order has not been issued, but it is in process,” Singh said.

He said the force was able to provide 60-65 days leaves to their troops in an year, but if a proposal to enhance the casual leave component from 15 days to 28-30 days can be brought, then 100 days of leave for jawans can be done.

He said “some clarification” was also sought from them by the MHA sometime back.

They (MHA) are also looking at different other organisations... other government organisations can also demand such a thing. So, a “comprehensive” thinking is being worked upon, he said.

The proposal was mooted by Shah in October, 2019 after he reviewed the working and operational preparedness of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF, BSF, ITBP, CISF and SSB. Three other central forces like the Assam Rifles, NSG and NDRF could also be included in the ambitious project.

The move was aimed to reduce stress and enhance the happiness quotient of these personnel who work in harsh climatic conditions and for long hours, even as these forces battle regular cases of suicides and fratricidal killings.

A software platform is also being developed by each of the CAPFs to conduct a transparent transfer and posting protocol for the personnel deployed for a variety of internal security duties like border guarding, counter-terrorism operations and for maintenance of law and order in various states.

At present, an average CAPF jawan gets a total of 75 days leave quota and this number can either go up or down in case of specific operational requirements, hard area deployment and posting in remote areas.

Officials said in order to implement the 100-day leave plan, the jawans could be posted at units close to their home town or where their family lives so that they can travel and stay with their families when there are no operational exigencies.

It is also part of the thinking that the CAPFs can create new facilities or refurbish their establishments so that the families of the troops can come over and live at the location of their posting for a limited time period to ensure implementation of this plan.

Shah, during his tour to a Border Security Force (BSF) post in Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) in December last year, had said that his ministry was working to improve the housing satisfaction level for CAPF personnel and much progress would be achieved by 2024 even as it was trying to find scientific ways to ensure that each jawan got to spend 100 days with their families every year.

“The proposal once implemented could be a game changer as far as troops’ welfare is concerned. It is expected that more days with the family will ease the challenges they face on duty, but also at home.

“A periodic review of the plan is also being planned so that modifications, if required, could be carried out after the implementation,” a senior home ministry officer said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah to open key Chandigarh projects today

2
Chandigarh

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

Disquiet in SGPC, members seek probe by retired HC judges into 'corruption'

4
Trending

Rajya Sabha Chairman confuses MP Suresh Gopi's beard with mask, parliamentarians burst into laughter

5
Himachal

NHAI clears Phase-II of Mandi-Pathankot highway project

6
Punjab

437 innocents framed by Punjab police during Akali regime: Inquiry commission

7
Punjab

Power reforms: Instal prepaid meters or lose funds, Modi govt tells Punjab

8
Nation

Covid-19: Booster dose for foreign-bound in pipeline as India opens skies

9
Punjab Election

Punjab Congress leaders in huddle ahead of key meeting

10
Punjab

Punjab power crisis: Another unit shut, cuts in rural areas

Don't Miss

View All
When as Punjab incharge, Modi had advised Manoranjan Kalia to carry toffees for kids during election campaign
Haryana

When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow

Viral video of pet dog dancing with newlywed couple is too cute to be missed
Trending

Viral video of pet dog dancing along newlywed couple is too cute to be missed

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?
Entertainment

Did you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor went for their honeymoon alone?

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Top Stories

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

On camera: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar attacked near Patna

Incident occurred when Chief Minister was paying floral trib...

43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30 this year

43-day Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir to commence from June 30

Administration has already started making arrangements for o...

Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries

Jaishankar calls on Maldivian President Solih; discusses ‘special partnership’ between the two countries

The two leaders also had a discussion on regional security a...

UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

He said due to these rules, retirement age of the employees ...

Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Rocket attacks hit Ukraine's Lviv as Biden visits Poland

Russia-Ukarine War LIVE updates: Russia hits Ukraine's Lviv with cruise missiles as Biden visits Poland

The missile attack shook the city that has become a haven fo...

Cities

View All

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Cong rule: RTI

Misappropriation of welfare funds during Congress rule: RTI

Man booked for attacking wife, in-laws with sharp weapon

Four nabbed with pistols, cartridges

Mistaking for thief, youth thrashed, hanged upside down; three booked

'Will check drug menace, strengthen basic amenities in area'

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

UT employees to be under central civil services rules: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates key projects in Chandigarh

Leopard spotted near Kumaon Colony in Nayagaon

Farmers stop Dappar toll plaza working for 3 hours

Lake Sports Complex gets open fitness centre

Delhi Government tables ‘Rozgar Budget’, aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Delhi Government tables 'Rozgar Budget', aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Has any Kashmiri Pandit family been rehabilitated, Arvind Kejriwal asks BJP

‘Give us admission in Indian colleges’: Ukraine-returned students

'Give us admission in Indian colleges': Ukraine-returned students

Jalandhar: Inter-services hockey championship from March 31

Jalandhar: 20-kg ganja seized, six peddlers held

Crafts bazaar: Chamba's wood craft, Kashmir's Dhamali dance win hearts

650 students of Lyallpur Khalsa College awarded degrees

After finding ‘flaws’, MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

After finding 'flaws', MLAs get road works stopped in Wards 34, 62 of Ludhiana

Ludhiana North MLA Madan Lal Bagga inaugurates Varindaban Road, Chawani Mohalla park works

Ludhiana: Councillors oppose inauguration of projects by AAP MLAs

Ludhiana: Maternal grandfather booked for minor's rape

Covid: One new case in Ludhiana district

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in ‘private practice’

Rajindra Hospital doctors indulge in 'private practice'

Thapar University prof to teach course in Czech

Amrita Pritam library opened

EVMs still in sports hall, players suffer