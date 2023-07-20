100 kg drug-laced chocolates seized in Mangaluru, 2 shopkeepers held

Mangaluru, July 20
Police have seized 100 kilograms of chocolates laced with narcotic drugs from two shops in the city, police said on Thursday.
The intoxicant chocolates were seized in a raid conducted on Wednesday from a shop owned by one Manohar Shet at Car Street and another shop at Falnir owned by Bechan Sonar of Uttar Pradesh in the city, police said.
The operation was launched by the Mangaluru South police following a tip-off. The drug-laced sweets were being sold in the name of ‘Bang’ chocolates.
Both the shopkeepers have been arrested and the seized chocolates sent to the forensic laboratory for testing, police further said.
