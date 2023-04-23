100 kg ganja worth Rs 20 lakh seized, 5 arrested in UP’s Banda

Banda (UP), April 23
An inter-state gang of drug smugglers was busted here on Sunday with the arrest of five people and recovery of 100 kg of ganja worth Rs 20 lakh, a senior police official said.
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Koilahe Purva near Bundelkhand Expressway and recovered narcotics from five smugglers, Superintendent of Police of Banda Abhinandan said.
The accused have been identified as Aalok Singh and Vikas Yadav (both residents of Bihar’s Bhabua), and Shivshankar Tiwari, Lavlesh and Pappu Rajput (from Banda), police said.
The SP also said that the smugglers were planning to sell the recovered ganja, purchased from Bihar, in Banda.
The accused have been sent to jail, he said.
