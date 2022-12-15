100 more CISF personnel at airports to ease congestion

New Delhi, December 14
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has created a pool of 100 additional personnel to be deployed at security checkpoints at large airports in Delhi and Mumbai to ease out congestion, officials said today.
It has informed airport operators, airlines and the Ministry of Civil Aviation about its decision. “The CISF has said while it could bring on board some more security personnel, there can be no compromise on security protocols and standard operating procedures regarding frisking of passengers and scanning of cabin baggage,” a senior official said.
The CISF has brought on board more than 100 personnel “over and above” its sanctioned strength of about 4,500 personnel at the Delhi and Mumbai airports for the holiday season (Christmas and New Year celebrations).
After a review of passenger facilities at IGI Airport, the Minister for Civil Aviation had said a few more security counters were expected to be opened soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...
After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams previous govts for letting peo...