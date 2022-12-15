100 more CISF personnel at airports to ease congestion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has created a pool of 100 additional personnel to be deployed at security checkpoints at large airports in Delhi and Mumbai to ease out congestion, officials said today.

It has informed airport operators, airlines and the Ministry of Civil Aviation about its decision. “The CISF has said while it could bring on board some more security personnel, there can be no compromise on security protocols and standard operating procedures regarding frisking of passengers and scanning of cabin baggage,” a senior official said.

The CISF has brought on board more than 100 personnel “over and above” its sanctioned strength of about 4,500 personnel at the Delhi and Mumbai airports for the holiday season (Christmas and New Year celebrations).

After a review of passenger facilities at IGI Airport, the Minister for Civil Aviation had said a few more security counters were expected to be opened soon.