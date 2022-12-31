11 chargesheeted in PFI conspiracy case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 30

The NIA today said it had filed a chargesheet against 11 persons accused of being involved in organising terrorist training camps and recruiting youngsters for the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Telangana’s Nizamabad district.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Hyderabad on Thursday, the agency said in a statement.

Those named are Abdul Khader, Abdul Ahad, Abdul Saleem, Shaik Shadullah, Feroz Khan, Mohammad Osman, Syed Yahiya Sameer, Shaik Imran alias “Imran Qureshi”, Mohd Abdul Mubeen and Mohammad Irfan, all of Telangana, and Shaik Iliyas Ahmed of Andhra Pradesh, it said.

“Investigations revealed the accused were radicalising gullible Muslim youth and recruiting them into the PFI through speeches filled with hatred against the government of India as well as other organisations,” statement read. — TNS

Kerala lawyer held

The NIA on Friday arrested a lawyer in a case related to unlawful and violent activities by the PFI in Kerala. Mohammed Mubarak AI, a resident of Ernakulam district, is the 14th person arrested in the case following searches in the state on Thursday.