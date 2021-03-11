11 days after she went missing, UP girl's body found in well with limbs tied

PTI

Bhadohi, May 28

The body of a 16-year-old girl, who was reported missing 11 days ago, was found in a well here with her hands and legs tied, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar, who visited the spot, told reporters on Saturday that some people in a village under Unjh police station were out for a walk on Friday night when they detected a foul smell emanating from the well.

A sack was pulled out of the well. Inside it was the girl's body with her hands and legs tied. It seems the body was thrown into the well around 10 days ago, the SP said.

The girl's father had filed a missing report at Gopiganj police station on May 16, he added.

According to the girl's father, Kumar said, she left her home at 8pm on May 16 to answer nature's call but did not return.

"It seems someone who knew the girl killed her and threw her body into the well, which is located 20 km from her house," the SP said.

He did not rule out the possibility of rape.

Kumar said a case had been registered against unidentified people.

The body had been sent for post-mortem and police teams formed to probe the case, he said.